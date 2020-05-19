Zoey Deutch Said She Tested Positive For COVID-19 For An Entire Month

Deutch had the virus before much of the country shut down.

Zoey Deutch is opening up about her battle with COVID-19. In an interview with Vulture, the Politician star said that she battled the coronavirus for a full month before recovering.

“I had the coronavirus early on, before the shutdown, and a group of my friends also got it. People keep asking me, ‘Where did you get it?’ and I wish I knew. I feel like I could have spoken in a more eloquent way about my experience had I known. I continued testing positive for a month, which is longer than they’re saying you’re supposed to. I’m okay now,” she said.

Deutch said that she was grateful that she was healthy, but also felt some guilt for having recovered from the virus. She said that this was bringing up conflicting emotions, though she was grateful for her own neuroses, leading her to quarantine before it was mandated by the government.

The Set It Up actress said that she experienced very different symptoms from her friends who also tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I had a sore throat and felt totally delirious, like, I was losing my mind. It was different than the normal ‘me feeling like I’m losing my mind,'” she explained.

One of Deutch’s friends only lost her taste and smell, and another one went to the hospital with normal symptoms. To help her in recovery, she stayed entirely inside for almost two months. Now, she says that she goes outside only on occasion and always with a mask on.

Deutch also said that she was lucky in a number of different ways. She’s not immunocompromised and she had access to doctors.

“I am incredibly privileged,” she said.

The actress said that while she was privileged, many others are not, adding that the best thing she and others can do to help is to wear masks whenever they go outside.

Deutch is just the latest star to speak out about their experience with coronavirus. She joins others, like Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, and Pink, who have all spoken about how they dealt with COVID-19 and its symptoms.

In speaking about his experiences with COVID-19, Elba said that he was entirely asymptomatic, but emphasized the importance of staying indoors in order to keep it from spreading. He pointed out that, had he not been tested, he wouldn’t have known that he had the virus, and could have continued to spread it to other people.