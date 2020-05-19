Celeste Bright Shows Off Killer Body In Tiny Yellow Bikini At The Beach

Celeste Bright teased her 668,000 Instagram followers on Monday, May 18, with a new update that saw her flaunting her bikini body while enjoying the ocean.

The post included three photos, all of which captured Bright at an undisclosed beach. She stood in the shallow waters of the ocean, allowing the waves to splash her legs and torso. For the first shot, she had one leg in front of the other, in a walking motion. Her head was down and her hands were just below her breasts. The picture appeared to have captured a spontaneous moment.

The second shot, on the other hand, showed Bright glancing into the lenses. Her eyes were fixed and her lips slightly parted for a fierce expression. Bright stood tall with legs hips-width distance apart as she placed her left hand on her hip. For the third, she was in a three-quarter stance while looking at the horizon. She took one hand to her forehead and arched her back, making her booty pop.

Bright wore a two-piece bathing suit in a bright yellow color that added flattered her tan complexion. Her bikini top featured textured triangles with a ruffle bottom that went past the string. The upper straps went around her neck for a classic cut.

On her lower body, Bright wore a pair of matching bottoms that had the same ruffle detail along the upper edge. She wore the thin straps pulled high on her sides, baring her hips and further elongating her legs.

She wore her blond highlighted hair in a middle part and styled down in natural strands that flew around her head with the wind.

In under a day, the photos attracted more than 32,300 likes and close to 400 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to compliment Bright on her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“You look breathtaking in these photos,” one of her fans wrote.

“Oh my gosh dream girl,” replied another user.

“Wow! Beautiful sunshine girl,” a third admirer chimed in.

“A real life mermaid [blue heart emoji] love these photos!” added a fourth fan.

