Yanet Garcia Flaunts Trim Tummy In Cropped Sweater & Leggings

Yanet Garcia took to Instagram to share a sizzling snap that showcased her bombshell body. The photo was only added to her feed a short time ago, but it’s generated a ton of buzz from her 13 million-plus fans.

The photo captured the model posed over a tan railing with a few rust stains on the bottom. She did not indicate her exact location with a geotag, but she appeared to be outside with a large brick wall at her back. In her caption, Yanet shared an inspirational quote with fans, reminding them to keep going. She flaunted her well-known curves in a sexy pink set that hugged her enviable figure in all the right ways.

On top, Yanet opted for an oversized cropped sweatshirt with a dark pink hue. She wore the garment baggy on most of her figure, and it draped off her arms and shoulders. The weathercaster pulled the hood over her head as she gazed off into the distance with a sultry stare. The bottom was lined with stretchy fabric that tied in front of her navel and exposed her trim tummy for the camera while its sides rested on her hips.

Unlike her top, Yanet rocked a pair of curve-hugging buttons, but due to the angle of the shot, it was unclear if they were shorts or leggings. The piece boasted a light pink hue that complemented her oversized top. Only a sliver of the garment could be seen, including its thick waistband that rode high on her midsection while accentuating her tiny waist. She added another pop of color with purple polish on her nails.

Yanet failed to add any additional accessories to her ensemble, but her audience’s eyes were undoubtedly glued to her flawless figure. She wore her long, brunette tresses with voluminous waves that spilled over both shoulders and grazed the top of her chest. The “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” appeared to be sporting a minimal application of makeup that looked to include a minor amount of mascara and blush.

Fans have shown plenty of love for the update, and it’s already raked in over 41,000 likes and 170 comments in a short time. Many fans raved over her fit figure while countless others commented on her quote.

“Best advice I ever got,” one Instagrammer commented alongside a single flame emoji.

“Equally, and you are beautiful, kisses, I love you,” a second social media user commented.

“Do you have to look so cool in every picture? lol you are the best,” one more fan chimed in with a few red hearts.