Mathilde Tantot Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Sheer Butterfly-Patterned Lingerie

On Tuesday, May 19, French model Mathilde Tantot uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 6.5 million followers to enjoy.

The provocative photos showed the 25-year-old posing in what appears to be a courtyard. She flaunted her fantastic figure in a sheer lingerie set adorned with a delicate butterfly pattern. The see-through ensemble left little to the imagination and pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. The lingerie showcased her incredible curves and toned midsection, much to the delight of her audience. Mathilde kept the sexy look simple and did not wear any accessories.

For the casual photo shoot, the blond bombshell styled her honey-colored hair in tousled waves and a deep middle part. Despite the fact that she did not appear to be wearing any makeup, Mathilde still managed to look absolutely gorgeous.

In the first image, Mathilde sat on a wooden chair in front of a table. She arched her back and bent her knees. The model tugged on her underwear, as she closed her eyes and parted her full lips. The following photo consisted of a close-up shot that focused on her perky derriere.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be stating that she wore her lingerie throughout the entire day.

The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 300,000 likes. Many of Mathilde’s admirers also proceeded to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Mathilde, [you] always look so perfect,” gushed a fan, adding both a crying face and red heart emoji to the comment.

“Such a hottie with a body of an angel,” added a different devotee.

“[T]hank you for beautifying my days,” remarked another follower.

“You are beyond beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the suggestive photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

Mathilde engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts show her in risque outfits. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading pictures, in which she wore a bikini top and figure-hugging jeans while posing with a puppy. That post has been liked over 500,000 times since it was shared.