‘OG Insta Golf Girl’ Paige Spiranac Bares Her Cleavage In A Sultry Sun Dress

Pro golfer Paige Spiranac celebrated the warmer spring weather by wowing her 2.5 million Instagram followers yet again with a new post where she sizzled in a tiny sun dress.

The summery shot featured Spiranac standing in front of lush greenery decorated with pretty light pink flowers.

However, fans no doubt had eyes for Spiranac alone. The pro golfer’s outfit consisted of a tiny floral dress, in theme with the flora behind her. It was an off-the-shoulder style,with trendy ruffled sleeves that almost appeared to be slipping down her shoulders. The neckline for the dress was incredibly low-cut, flaunting the golfer’s ample cleavage despite a loose tie at the center of the bust.

The color of the dress was a soft white, highlighting the Arizona native’s sun-kissed skin. The garment featured a dark red floral motif throughout and ended with a short hemline that skimmed the top of her thighs.

Spiranac kept the rest of her look simple, opting for no accessories and fresh-faced makeup consisting of what looked to be a simple swipe of mascara and clear lip gloss. Her blond hair was style into a wavy blow-out.

Spiranac posed with one arm bent across her torso and the other tugging at the hemline of the dress. The position ably showcased her long and lean legs.

In the comment, Spiranac explained to her fans the reason behind posting the picture. She confessed that despite being a “big ball of nervous energy” most of the time, she loved that looked — and had felt — relaxed in the shot.

Fans went wild over the new update, awarding it over 151,000 likes and more than 2,100 glowing comments.

“God’s ultimate creation,” one awestruck fan gushed, adding a red heart, fire symbol, and heart-eye face emoji to the comment.

“What a beautiful sight,” raved a second, also adding two heart-eye face emoji.

“Paige you’re beautiful! Don’t let your nervousness out shine your beauty! Your content is great! Keep it up,” encouraged a third.

“You are the prettiest flower in this picture,” concluded a fourth, along with two kissing face emoji.

Spiranac first found fame thanks to her racy golf pictures, which earned her the title the “OG Insta Golf Girl,” a name she facetiously lists on her home page.

Though a majority of her Instagram feed pictures show the golfer modeling athleisure or other golf-centric clothing, Spiranac has been branching out into different ensembles during quarantine. For example, she recently floored fans after posting a picture where she wore an incredibly tiny bikini top, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.