Natasha Oakley Flaunts Bandeau Bikini With White Denims & Jacket For An Elegant Look

Natasha Oakley looked spectacular as she exposed her midriff when she showed her fans how to dress up a white bikini on her Instagram feed. The entrepreneur gave her 2.1 million followers a mini-lesson in why bikinis aren’t always beachwear. Of course, her fans flocked to the image to inundate her with compliments about her beauty.

The model took to social media on Tuesday, May 19 to show her followers that she looks incredible no matter what she wears. The entrepreneur wore a white bandeau bikini, a white jacket, and white denim pants for a semi-casual approach. However, she also flaunted her curves in the bikini. The top exposed her voluminous cleavage as well as her ripped abs.

Instead of wearing the jacket, she draped it over her shoulders so that she could show off her golden tan. The cigarette-length pants clung to her toned legs and the high-rise waist helped to cinch in her already minuscule waist. Natasha pulled off an elegant but fashionable ensemble that included the humble bikini. In the multi-pic post, she shows off her look in different poses.

Monday Swimwear’s CEO let her fans know that she was giving them the “101” on how to style a bikini. Of course, she also took the outfit to the next level with her accessories. She wore her hair in a side-part and allowed her blonde tresses to cascade down her shoulders and back in casual disarray. She also wore a simple watch and carried a cute black and gold clutch.

Natasha was seated in a tastefully decorated living room. In the background, white sofas, a coffee table, and books, as well as a stone fireplace added to the luxurious ambiance of the photo.

The Australian-born model has a horde of followers. As the co-founder of Monday Swimwear, she was promoting her own range of bikinis and trying to show her fans how versatile they can be. Her message seemed to resonate with her fans. In just a few hours, the post has already accumulated more than 7,000 fans. Many of her followers also took the time to address her latest snap in the comments section.

“Omg gorgeous in white!” one fan complimented her.

Another follower expressed a similar opinion about Natasha’s chic outfit.

“So in love with everything about this outfit,” they raved.

A third Instagram user mentioned that they working from home. Although they loved Natasha and her regular offerings, they were finding it hard to concentrate because of the pics she posts.

“Tash. Please I know you are my favorite but here working from home your beauty is making me not concentrate. Love it!” they gushed.