Kiki Passo Poses Wearing A Plunging White Bathing Suit With Laced Sides: ‘It’s My Birffffday!’

Kiki Passo took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to let everyone know that it was her 23rd birthday. To celebrate, she posted a racy new update that showed plenty of skin.

In the sexy snaps, Kiki wore a white bathing suit that laced up the sides and featured a plunging neckline that exposed her massive cleavage, toned arms, and shoulders.

The suit clung tightly around her tiny waist and rested high on her curvy hips. Her lean legs were also seen in the shots. She accessorized the style with a colorful scarf on her head, layered gold chains around her neck, and bracelets on her wrists.

In the first photo, Kiki posed with both of her hands at her sides and a flirty smirk on her face. In the second shot she bent one knee and smile for the camera. The third pic featured her grabbing at the end of her hair and wearing a sultry expression.

Kiki had her long, blond hair covered with the scarf on top and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders.

She also opted for a gorgeous makeup look. The application seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and thick black eyeliner, as well as pink eye shadow and defined brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, and under eyes. She appeared to complete her glam look with pink lipstick.

Kiki’s over 1.1 million followers went wild for the sexy upload. The photos earned more than 21,000 likes within the first 45 minutes after they were shared to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section to leave over 360 messages for her to read.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY LOVE OF MY LIFE,” one follower stated.

“Happy Birthday Kiki enjoy your day!!” another remarked.

“Happy birthday to the prettiest girl on earth. Cheers, looks so adorable,” a third social media user gushed.

“Well happy birthday sweetie. Have a wonderful day,” a fourth comment read.

The model has become known for delighting her fans by posing in racy little outfits for her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking skimpy bathing suits, stunning lingerie, and plunging tops.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kiki recently piqued the attention of her followers when she wore a sexy black bathing suit and a pair of denim shorts, which she pulled down around her thighs. To date, that post has raked in more than 83,000 likes and over 700 comments.