Brit Manuela Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Blue Lingerie While Reading A Book

Brit Manuela knows how to keep her fans entertained. The model and fitness trainer has been filling her Instagram page with several steamy new snaps, the latest of which hit her page just hours ago.

Brit included two stunning photos in the Tuesday afternoon addition to her Instagram account. She was seen sitting on a white, faux-fur Papasan chair at her home in Minneapolis, Minnesota, per the post’s geotag. A multi-tiered wooden shelf sat next to her and was filled with chachkies and books, one of which she had already picked out to read following the seemingly impromptu photoshoot.

As if the model’s beauty wasn’t enough to get her fans talking, she also gave them a look at her incredible figure by rocking nothing more than a set of revealing lingerie int he double-pic update. Brit opted for a sexy set from Lounge Underwear that was made of navy blue lace and left very little to the imagination. She rocked a balconette-style bra with thin straps and a low neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. It had underwire-style cups that were almost completely sheer, showing off even more of her voluptuous chests in a scandalous fashion that certainly pushed the limits of the social media platform.

Brit also wore the matching panties that made for quite a sight themselves. The lacy number boasted a daringly high-cut style that showcased the star’s toned legs and curves in all of the right ways. Meanwhile, its logo waistband sat just underneath her navel, drawing attention to her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

A set of gold hoop earrings and a pendant necklace accessorized Brit’s barely-there ensemble to give it just the right amount of bling. She styled her long, dark tresses in a half-up, half-down style that spilled messily over her shoulders and behind her back, and sported only a touch of makeup to highlight her striking features.

Fans were quick to shower the sultry new post with love. It has accrued nearly 15,000 likes after just two hours of going live, as well as hundreds of comments and compliments.

“You are a masterpiece of pure beauty,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Brit was “beyond flawless.”

“This navy set is gorgeoussss on you girl,” a third follower remarked.

“The best model ever,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Followers hoping for another look at Brit’s killer figure did not have to search far on her feed. She showed some skin again this weekend in another set of photos that saw her clad in a tiny black bikini and body chain. That look proved popular as well, earning over 39,000 likes and 610 comments to date.