Siliana Gaspard: Who Is Shad Gaspard’s Wife?

Siliana Gaspard is the wife of wrestler Shad Gaspard.

Shad was found dead after he went missing while swimming at Venice Beach on Sunday, May 17. He was caught in a riptide along with his son, who was rescued by lifeguards, according to TMZ. On Tuesday, the U.S. Coast Guard called off the search for Shad. While many had presumed that Shad was dead at the time, officials would not close the case until the body was located.

Not long after Shad went missing, his family released the following statement via WWE and AEW.

.@Shadbeast ‘s family appreciates all the love, support, and concern through this horrible ordeal. At this time they are not ready to make any public or official statements to any media outlet And ask all to respect their wishes. — The Murderhawk Monster Lance Archer (@LanceHoyt) May 19, 2020

Shad’s wife has yet to release a statement following the confirmation of his passing.

Siliana Is A Fitness Model & Has More Than 30,000 Instagram Followers

Siliana is a fitness model and athlete. She currently works as a certified trainer and nutritionist. She frequently posts uplifting and inspirational messages for her 30,000 Instagram followers.

Siliana refers to herself as “a mom, a partner, a doggie mom and overall animal lover,” and she is very proud of her Bulgarian heritage. Throughout her life, she has lived in several countries, spending a good deal of time in France and learning a lot about the language and culture.

“I competed for 6 years in the NPC bikini division, and was a sponsored athlete with Optimum Nutrition during that time as well. I was the consecutive 2x Miss Texas Bikini, along with winning the Overall bikini title at several other NPC competitions. I became a certified personal trainer and nutritionist during this time in order to be able to help people just like you,” she captioned an Instagram post in January.

She has a very measured approach to dieting, which she discussed in a 2013 interview with Simply Shredded.

“It is very simple and clean. I use the same philosophy as I do for working out — Just listen to your body. If I am hungry, I eat, if I am not, I don’t, simple as that,” she said.

She also detailed a sample exercise routine, which was a bit more intense.

She Met Her Husband At A Bar & They Welcomed A Son In 2010

Siliana met her husband at a bar in Tampa, Florida, where she once lived.

“I was living in Tampa [when I met Shad], and he came down… to hang out with his friends. We were both at the same club. (Yes we met at a bar, so tacky). I was there with a friend, waiting for the guy who I was dating at the time to show up; he never did. So, needless to say, got a glimpse of Shad, thought he was attractive, (had no clue who he was) but he wouldn’t look twice at me! Obviously that really aggravated me. I got snobby about it and dissed him, but my friend chased him down, he asked me to dance to the Grease theme song LOL. I still wasn’t into him, so my friends literally took his phone, put my number in it, did all of the talking for me, meanwhile Shad’s friend was hitting on me… it was a big mess. But he sent me a message like a couple days later on MySpace, and we just started talking and getting to know each other,” she previously said via a forum on saradas.org.

When she’s not inspiring her social media followers with tips on how to keep a healthy lifestyle, Siliana is spending time with her 10-year-old son, Aryeh. Siliana and Shad recently celebrated Aryeh’s 10th birthday, both posting photos and tributes to their guy.

“Happy 10th birthday to my son, and the man who taught me what it means to continually strive to be the best person I can be. He’s been my side kick for 10 years and in so many ways, it feels like we’ve grown up together,” Siliana captioned a throwback photo on Instagram of her with Aryeh when he was a baby.

Siliana loves to travel and has often done so with her family. Last Christmas, she spent time in Cancun with her husband and her son. She shared some of the memories with her Instagram followers, which you can see above.