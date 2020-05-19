Frida Aasen Shows Off Bikini Bod As She Soaks Up The Sun

Frida Aasen took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, May 19, to post a couple of sizzling snapshots of herself in which she showed off her bikini body to her 644,000 fans, much to their delight.

The two-photo slideshow captured the Norwegian model — who is best known for her work with Victoria’s Secret — lounging on a chair on an elegant balcony. For the first shot, Aasen lay on her side as she faced the camera, allowing the viewers to get a good glimpse at her toned midriff. She took both of her hands to her head, highlighting her toned upper arms. The second featured her on her stomach and turned away from the photographer, putting her pert booty front and center. Her legs were together as she propped her upper body on her elbows.

Aasen rocked a white two-piece bathing suit that made her bronzed complexion stand out. The set was adorned with a flirty eyelet lace ruffle and included a pair of high-cut bottoms that sat just below her belly button. It boasted a thong back that exposed her pert derriere.

She paired her bottoms with a matching bra featuring an underwire structure and large cups that offered a good amount of coverage. It had thick straps that went over her shoulders, tying into a knot on the back. As she revealed in the caption, Aasen’s swimsuit was from For Love and Lemons, a brand she often gives a shout-out to on her Instagram feed.

Aasen completed her look by wrapping a white towel around her hair. She also wore a pair of vintage-looking black shades.

The photos attracted more than 23,000 likes and over 140 comments within just a few hours. Instagram users took to the comments section to leave an array of emoji and pen messages in different languages, including English, French and Italian.

“Forever my fav,” one English-speaking user wrote.

“Looking gorgeous and sexy at home,” replied another fan.

“Beautiful view from your rooftop,” a third one chimed in.

“his bikini is stunning, so chic and classic, you are an icon,” raved a fourth fan.

Aasen has been sharing a variety of photos of herself clad in bikini as of late. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently shared another example in which she enjoyed a cup of coffee while hanging out on the same balcony. Aasen wore a taupe two-piece from the Australian-based brand Love Nookie. The set included a halter-style top with thin straps and triangle cups that ruched along the bottom. The matching bikini bottoms were high cut.