Chanel West Coast Rocks A Bold Jacket & Tight Shorts On The Set Of ‘Ridiculousness’

Rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast recently gave her 3.4 million Instagram followers a peek behind-the-scenes at her time on the set of the MTV show Ridiculousness. She paired the three pictures with a caption that encouraged her fans to check out a new episode of the show.

In the first snap, Chanel perched on a director’s chair backstage and showed off her bold outfit. On top, she rocked a Gucci jacket in a vibrant floral pattern that incorporated shades of fuchsia, orange, yellow and blue. Two thick drawstrings dangled from the neckline, and the garment was oversized, obscuring Chanel’s curves.

She opted to keep the bottom portion of her ensemble simple to go with the statement jacket, and rocked a pair of skintight black shorts. The shorts hugged her toned legs and ended several inches above her knees, showing off her shapely calves.

Chanel went bold with her accessories as well, finishing off the ensemble with a pair of strappy high-heeled sandals that featured shades of sunshine yellow, orange, and hot pink, as well as some studded embellishments.

Her long brunette locks were parted in the middle and tumbled down her chest in effortless, glossy waves. She went bold in her choice of nail color as well, painting both her toenails and fingernails a shade of neon pink.

In the second slide from the update, Chanel sat on a red couch alongside one of her co-stars and showcased the outfit in action. She finished off the update with another snap from backstage in which she perched in a director’s chair and flashed a smile at the camera. Her beauty look was minimal, with what appeared to be a soft pink hue on her lips and just enough eye makeup to accentuate her natural beauty.

Chanel’s followers couldn’t get enough of the post, and it racked up over 34,500 likes within just 18 hours. The post also received 501 comments from her eager fans, who showered her with compliments in the comments section.

“Gorgeous and i can’t wait to watch this episode,” one fan commented, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“You look so amazing beautiful Chanel and I watch ridiculousness every day,” one follower added.

“You are so great on that show,” a third fan commented, followed by a flame emoji.

“So fine,” another fan added, captivated by Chanel’s beauty.

Whether she’s behind-the-scenes at MTV or hanging out in her backyard, Chanel loves ensembles that show off her curves and her bold sense of style. Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a short video clip that featured a still photo in which she lounged on a bright red pool floatie while rocking a striped yellow-and-black bikini. Though the photo itself was still, Chanel had her newest single “No Plans” start playing when her fans clicked the button to start the video.