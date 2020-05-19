Meghan King Edmonds Met New Boyfriend Christian Schauf Through Her Trainer Two Months Ago

Meghan King Edmonds and Christian Schauf were introduced by a trainer.

New details are being revealed in regard to Meghan King Edmonds‘ new romance with businessman Christian Schauf.

Just one day after news broke that the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member had moved on from her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, who has been dating girlfriend Kortnie O’Connor since earlier this year, a report is confirming how the couple met and revealing how long they’ve been together.

“They met through Nancy Anderson, a personal trainer and nutritionist who is a mutual friend,” a source told Page Six on May 19. “They have been seeing each other for a couple of months.”

According to the report, Christian, the Unchartered Supply Company’s founder and CEO, is 39 and hails from Park City, Utah. On Instagram, Christian recently proved he is a do-gooder when he disabled his company’s advertising in an effort to focus his attention solely on “educating and supporting” people around the globe about the coronavirus pandemic.

“Being a mission-based company, it was an obvious decision,” he explained.

Page Six also revealed that Meghan’s new man seems to be a family man and frequently shares photos with his nieces and nephew on his social media pages, including his Instagram and Facebook accounts. That said, he does not appear to have any children of his own, which will likely come as good news to Meghan. After all, she said on the Viall Files that she does not want to date a single dad.

“At the risk of sounding extremely hypocritical, I’m not really into dating a guy with kids. I mean, I love kids, and I loved being a stepmom, but … it’s just, like, a lot of baggage,” she explained.

Meghan, who recently revealed she is no longer in contact with Jim’s older children from his previous relationships, went on to say that while she hates to refer to children as “baggage,” being a stepmom can come with some major challenges.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, an insider told In Touch Weekly magazine in April that Jim and his girlfriend Kortnie are completely in love and spending all of their time together. It was also noted that while Jim was hesitant to consider a future with Kortnie, he now believes they’re a great match and have a lot of common with one another.

“They work out together and she gets along with his older kids. Right now, everything seems to be perfect,” the insider explained.