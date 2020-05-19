Holly Sonders Irons A Shirt While Wearing A Skimpy White Thong Bodysuit: ‘Morning Chores’

Holly Sonders went scantily clad for her latest Instagram pic on Tuesday afternoon. The Fox Sports host showed off her domestic side while doing her “morning chores.”

In the sexy snap, Holly looked hotter than ever as she rocked a skimpy white bodysuit. The garment boasted thin straps that flaunted her toned arms and shoulders, as well as a low cut neckline that showcased her ample cleavage.

The piece also clung tightly to her tiny waist and was cut high on her curvy hips. The thong bottom exposed her round booty. Her long, lean legs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the look with clear heels.

Holly posed in front of a ironing board as she ironed a white shirt. She held the shirt up to examine it. She stood up straight and had one knee slightly bent as she showed off her profile. A cart of room service food and a bed made up with white lines could also be seen in the shot.

Holly wore her long, dark hair parted to the side. She styled the strands in soft curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulder.

She also rocked a full face of makeup in the snap. The glam look appeared to include mascara-covered lashes and dramatic eyeliner, as well as smoky eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to highlight her face using a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, and under eyes. She seemed to complete the look with pink blush on her cheeks and dark pink lipstick on her plump pout.

Holly’s 471,000-plus followers went wild for the post, clicking the like button more than 1,500 times within the first 20 minutes after it was published to her account. Fans also left nearly 50 comments during that time.

“Nothing like a beautiful girl in shape iron clothes,” one follower wrote.

“Iron in heels nice touch,” another declared.

“Gorgeous,” a third social media user stated.

“Wow you’re stunning and hot,” a fourth comment read.

The sports host is known for putting her enviable curves on full display in her sexy online photographs. She’s often seen sporting racy lingerie, sexy bathing suits, and tight dresses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Holly most recently stunned her fans when she rocked a metallic gray thong bikini as she lounged on a hardwood floor while working on her laptop. That post was also a popular one. To date, the pic has reeled in more than 8,800 likes and over 140 comments.