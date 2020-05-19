Fitness Model Venessa Nieto Showcases Luscious Curves In Black Monokini While Cruising At SEa

Venessa Nieto pulled out all the stops when she revealed her luscious curves and set her Instagram feed on fire. She looked sensational in a monokini that left very little to the imagination. Of course, her 573,000 fans were delighted by her update and showed their appreciation for their favorite fitness model.

The social media influencer wore some skimpy swimwear that barely covered her assets. She flaunted her hourglass figure in a racy black monokini. Venessa showed off her voluminous cleavage and minuscule waist as she posed in profile. Of course, the photo highlighted her voluptuous booty, thick thighs, and incredible legs as she enjoyed the great outdoors.

The model took her outfit to the next level with her accessories. She wore a silver watch and a bandanna around her hair. She styled her long brown hair by letting it cascade down her back. She also appeared to have highlighted her eyes and lips by carefully applying some makeup.

Venessa posed on a yacht on a great body of water. Venessa sat on the deck and put her right hand behind her neck. She then gazed directly at the camera and pouted her lips provocatively.

In the background, the view was spectacular. The turquoise ocean rippled softly, and overhead the light blue sky was beginning to grow heavy with a combination of dark and fluffy clouds. In the distance, high rise buildings, palm trees, and homes stood at the water’s edge while Venessa enjoyed the cruise.

The entrepreneur has amassed a dedicated fan base of 573,000 followers who regularly engage with her. She consistently posts titillating and informative posts to give her fans a peek into her life, such as this particular photo. In fact, this specific image has already garnered more than 2,000 views in less than a day. Many of her fans also took to the comments section to let Venessa know what they thought about her latest offering.

One fan appeared to be in a playful mood and teased Venessa with some sailor talk.

“Ahoy mate! Tighten the sails! Report your starboard,” they said.

Another follower waxed lyrical and gushed about Venessa’s beauty. They listed her physical attributes and lavished on the praise.

“HELLO ADORABLE WOMEN! Stunning photo, magnificent outfit, incredible smile. Your body is ELEGANT, lovely tight curves, FLAWLESS muscles, brilliant biceps. You are unbelievably sexy, strong motivation, beautiful glorious women.”

A third Instagram user identified themselves as Venessa’s friend. However, they teased her about how perfect her photos were.

“Why don’t my pics come out like this? Beautiful bestie,” they raved.