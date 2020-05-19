Laurence Bédard Sizzles In Red Lingerie In Latest Instagram Photo

Laurence Bédard stunned many of her 2.8 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, May 19, with a new update. The Canadian model took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself rocking a lingerie set that flattered her natural curves.

The photo captured Bédard sitting in a bright red chair as she faced the photographer. She tilted her head to the side as she smiled brightly with squinty eyes for a coquettish expression. Bédard placed her left knee over the opposite thigh, showcasing her strong leg.

Bédard rocked a two-piece set in a dark red tone with an outer layer of black lace that created a floral pattern. The bra featured tiny triangles that allowed her to show off her ample cleavage. The bodice was kept in place thanks to its thin black straps. The position of her legs blocked the bottoms from view.

She wore her chocolate hair parted on the left and styled down. Bédard appeared to be wearing black mascara and eyeliner, in addition to nude gloss. She kept her look simple and accessorized it with just silver hoop earrings. Instagram users were also able to get a good view of her many tattoos.

In the caption, Bédard revealed that this post was a paid partnership with the adult novelty store Adam and Eve. She told her followers that they can get a discount of up to 50 percent by using her special code, adding that they must be 18 or older.

The photo garnered more than 31,000 likes and upwards of 350 comments within the first hour of being posted. Instagram users took to the comments section to compliment Bédard on her good looks and to express their admiration for her.

“Always such a hottie with a body of an angel also you look absolutely amazing and extremely sexy in that lingerie,” one user raved.

“No words to describe this woman,” replied another fan.

“You have a very beautiful smile and very pretty eyes,” a third one chimed in.

“So beautiful. [red heart emoji] [fire emoji] Have a great day,” a fourth admirer added.

Bédard often stuns her fans by rocking lingerie on her Instagram posts. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared another one in which she flaunted her pert booty in a black two-piece. She stood in between a window with a sheer white curtain and a gray couch. In the background, numerous lamps and hanging wall art could be seen. Bédard faced away from the photographer and bent one of her knees, as she raked her fingers through her hair.