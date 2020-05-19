Kindly Myers Flashes Her Pert Derriere In A Cheeky Bikini During Breathtaking Sunset In Laguna Beach

Kindly Myers took to her Instagram account today to share a stunning new photo with her 1.9 million followers, one that is getting noticed for many reasons.

The model was seen standing on the rocky shore of Laguna Beach in the tantalizing snap. She posed with her back to the camera and turned her head to look over her shoulder. She stared at her audience with an alluring gaze as the ocean breeze whipped her long blond locks about her face. The crashing waves and breathtaking golden sunset made for a picturesque background — however, that was not the only view that captivated the attention of the 34-year-old’s adoring fans.

Kindly herself was quite a sight, as she was clad in nothing more than a cheeky bikini that perfectly suited her toned and curvaceous physique. The set included what appeared to be a halter-style top with bejeweled cups, though the bright rays of the sun made it difficult to tell. The garment showed off plenty of skin, an eyeful of voluptuous cleavage and sideboob also in evidence.

The steamy upload offered a better look at the model’s lower half, which was clad in a pair of cheeky black bikini bottoms that exposed most of her legs and pert derriere. The waistband of the number sat high up on Kindly’s hips and looked to have dainty tassels hanging on either side, drawing attention to her trim waist and hourglass silhouette.

Kindly did not seem to have added any accessories to her beach day ensemble. She did highlight her striking facial features with a touch of makeup. The application appeared to include a light-colored lipstick, as well as a thick coat of mascara on her long lashes.

The sun-kissed snap has only been live on Kindly’s feed for a short period of time, but has already proved to be a huge hit with her fans. It has amassed over 5,000 likes, as well as dozens of comments and compliments for the social media sensation’s sizzling display.

“As always, a great post. Thanks,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that Kindly was “an absolute example of perfect beauty.”

“These types of views are always beautiful,” a third follower remarked.

“You’re just the ultimate babe,” quipped a fourth fan.

Kindly has been keeping her devoted followers entertained with a number of skin-baring snaps lately. Just yesterday, she shared a throwback photo from her feature in Playboy Slovakia. The model rocked a scandalous set of revealing lingerie in the shot, which has earned more than 16,000 likes and 271 comments since going live.