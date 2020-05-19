Chriss Teigen Blasts Her ‘Rich’ Friends For Trying To Get Free Merchandise, Shades Alison Roman

Chrissy Teigen called out her “rich” friends on Instagram on Monday night for trying to get free products from her even though they could afford to buy her merchandise.

After re-posting videos by Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Ali Wong, and Shay Mitchell thanking her for sending them boxes containing the Cravings cookbook, branded pots and pans, along with some fresh herbs, she blasted others who had contacted her asking where their box was.

“Please don’t ask for a box. My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is. Also I see some of u asking and you’re literally rich,” she wrote.

Teigen then posted a video of herself in her home to further address the matter. She said that when she used to receive packages from celebrities promoting their start-up businesses, she would donate them. Then, she says, she realized how much work it is to make the boxes and how difficult the process can be.

She thanked those who worked with her on her gift boxes and said that he doesn’t take the start-up merchandise from other people for granted anymore.

“Anyhow, that wasn’t even written for the fans asking for one. I’m gonna start doing a ton of giveaways. I’m excited to be able to put together things like this all the time and to show you guys how hard we work on everything. That was honestly just meant for my friends who are literally writing saying ‘uh, mine hasn’t gotten here yet,’ and ‘uh, that’s cause I didn’t send it to you.”

Her husband John Legend can be heard laughing in the background at the comment.

She added that she was “kind of” kidding, but said that not all of the gifts have been sent out because it is one individual driving around Los Angeles delivering the boxes and noted that her business is “tiny”.

Teigen also took a jab at Alison Roman, who she has been battling with after the New York Times cook called out Teigen’s business model and accused her of selling out.

Teigen noted that perhaps people assumed that it would be easy for her to get out the free merchandise because “someone” put it in their heads that Teigen is running a content farm and has ample money to get everything done.

The Cravings cookbook author had previously said that Roman’s comments were hurtful and that though she had championed her fellow food lover in the past, the two should perhaps unfollow each other on social media.