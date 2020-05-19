Heidi Grey Shows Some Skin While Wearing A White Lingerie Piece & Cheetah-Print Panties

Heidi Grey left little to the imagination in her most recent Instagram snap on Monday. The model showed off some skin while posing for the camera.

In the racy snap, Heidi went scantily clad wearing a skimpy white teddy with black lace trim. The lingerie piece clung to her ample bust and boasted thin sleeves, which fell off of her shoulders and showcased her toned arms, as well as put some of her tattoos on full display.

She pulled the lingerie up to expose her cheetah-print panties underneath. The underwear fit snugly around her curvy hips and gave fans a peek at her flat tummy. Her long, lean legs could also be seen in the shot.

In the photo, Heidi stood outside on a balcony with a frothy drink in her hand. She used her other hand to grab at the lingerie while bending one knee and giving a sultry stare into the lens. In the background of the shot some green foliage and a lot of rocks were visible.

In the video that accompanied the snap, she stood in the same spot with her backside towards the camera and flaunted her round booty.

Heidi wore her long, blond hair parted in the center and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and brushed lightly over her shoulders.

She also rocked a natural makeup look for the photo. The application seemed to include mascara-covered lashes and minimal black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and darkened brows.

She looked to add pink blush on the apples of her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, forehead, and chin. She appeared to complete the look with nude lips.

Heidi’s over 1.5 million followers wasted not time showing their appreciation for the post, clicking the like button more than 55,000 times in less than 24 hours after it went live on the platform. Fans also swarmed the comments section to leave over 880 remarks.

“You’re so beautiful I love following you,” one follower stated.

“So beautiful and hot,” another wrote.

“Your the best thing in the web,” a third social media user declared.

“Doll beautiful, pretty, perfect, wonderful,” a fourth person gushed.

The model’s followers have become accustomed to seeing her rock revealing clothing in her sexy online photos. She’s often seen sporting scanty lingerie, tiny tops, and racy bathing suits.

Heidi recently donned a yellow and purple bikini that had fans clicking the like button more than 73,000 times and leaving over 1,200 comments.