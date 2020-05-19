Erica Fett Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Lace Lingerie

On Tuesday, May 19, American cosplay model Erica Fett made the workweek a little more exciting by sharing a series of sizzling snaps with her 2.3 million Instagram followers.

The provocative picture was taken by the boudoir company, Capitol Bombshell Portraits. The 32-year-old flaunted her fantastic figure in lace lingerie from the clothing brand, Dora Larsen. The set featured a plunging, gray-and-coral bralette with sheer paneling, and a pair of matching, high-waisted underwear. The revealing ensemble put her incredible cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Erica accessorized the sexy look with statement rings.

For the photoshoot, makeup artist and hairdresser Lynne Evans styled Erica’s hair in loose curls. She also enhanced the model’s natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have included winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, peach blush, and red lipstick.

In the first image, the Instagram star stood on a carpeted floor. She placed one of her hands on the side of her face and the other on what appears to be a vinyl record storage shelf. A champagne bottle and glasses had been placed on top of the furniture. For the following photo, Erica moved to the end of the shelf. She had unhooked her bra and appeared to be in the process of taking it off. She tilted her head upward and gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile. The final photo consists of a close-up shot that focused on Erica’s unbelievable body.

In the caption, the social media sensation gave her followers instructions to enter a giveaway for a month’s subscription to her OnlyFans account. She stated that in order to win, fans must like the post and let her know which of the three photos did they prefer in the comments section.

Unsurprisingly, many of Erica’s admirers were quick to share their opinions regarding the photoset.

“The second one because you can see your beautiful body and face in it the best,” wrote one commenter.

“The first one. It shows that amazing smile!” remarked another Instagram user.

Some commenters noted, however, that they had difficulty choosing a favorite image between the three pictures.

“I can’t decide which one is my favorite,” said a fan.

“Every photo [you’re] in is stunning, it’s impossible to pick just one,” added a different devotee.

Erica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post has racked up more than 30,000 likes since it was shared.