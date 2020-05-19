Katelyn Runck Flaunts Cleavage & Fit Legs In Scandalous Bodysuit

Katelyn Runck thrilled her legion of Instagram fans with another scandalous post that saw her in a sexy bodysuit. The upload was added to her page a few short hours ago, and it most definitely brought the heat to her already sizzling feed.

The upload consisted of two photos and one video. Katelyn did not use a geotag to share her precise location, but she struck a series of hot poses in an empty space. The room featured a large rectangular window that allowed the golden sunlight to spill in and illuminate her figure. Katelyn made sure to credit her photographer, Lee LHGFX photography, for the series of snaps. At the same time, the brunette babe left virtually nothing to the imagination as she posed in a dark red bodysuit that fit her slender figure like a glove.

In the first photo, the model leaned into the camera and hugged her chest tightly while exposing ample cleavage for her captivated audience. The second image in the set showed Katelyn leaning against a concrete wall and gazing into the camera. She rested one hand on the ground to support her weight while the other hand was casually draped across her knee. The fitness enthusiast opted for a bodysuit that clung tightly to her figure and highlighted her bombshell curves while accentuating her tiny waist and midsection. The garment boasted a broad, scooping neckline that left her trim shoulders and a portion of her arms on display. Also of note was a set of ties in the front, the first of which was undone to expose even more of her bronze chest. Its sides sat high on her hips while exposing her fit legs in their entirety.

The last video in the triple-update showed the model playfully running her fingers through her long, dark tresses. She did not appear to have added any accessories to the look, ensuring that all eyes were on her fit figure. Katelyn also rocked a bold application that brought out all of her stunning features while her glam appeared to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, blush, and a dusting of highlighter.

Fans have been praising the hot update ever since it went live on her page. The post has amassed well over 11,000 likes and 500-plus comments in under an hour.

“So gorgeous so perfect,” one follower gushed with a series of flame and heart eye emoji.

“You have a wonderful body,” a second Instagrammer commented.

“You’re absolutely flawless and cute angel,” one more added.