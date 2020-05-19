Chinese Couple Reunites With Kidnapped Son 32 Years Later

A Chinese couple reunited with their kidnapped son, Mao Yin, after 32 years, reported BBC News earlier today. The parents received the news on Mother’s Day, and the official reunion took place on Monday, May 18 at a police news conference.

At the conference, Li Jingzhi, Yin’s mother, thanked the “tens of thousands of people” that helped them look for their son over the years.

“This is the best gift I have ever got,” she said.

In 1988, Yin’s father, Mao Zhenjing, was bringing his young son home after picking him up from a nursery in the city of Xian, which is located in Shaanxi province.

Yin requested a drink of water, so they stopped by a hotel entrance to get some. While Zhenjing was cooling the water, he took his eyes off his son for a short moment, and in that brief time frame, he was stolen.

The parents spent years searching for their son. Jingzhi even quit her job so she could pass out some 100,000 flyers to multiple municipalities in China.

She also began volunteering for a group called “Baby Come Back Home” to help other families searching for lost children. She allegedly helped to reunite at least 29 children with their parents in the process.

In the meantime, Jingzhi continued her search for her son by making appearances on several Chinese television shows, including The X Factor, to seek information and assistance in searching for her child.

According to the article, she chased down at least 300 leads. At one point, the couple thought they had found their lost son, but it turned out to be a false lead.

The surprising reunion happened after the police received a tip about a man from a province located approximately 620 miles from Xian. Police conducted a DNA test to see if he was related to the Chinese couple, and it came back positive.

Authorities learned that Yin was sold as a baby to a couple for “6,000 yuan (£690, $840 in today’s money).”

Today, Yin lives as a man named Gu Ningning and runs a home decorating business. He says he plans on spending time with his biological parents.

Police have not yet released any information about the couple who raised him, and the initial investigation into his kidnapping is still ongoing.

Unfortunately, child trafficking is quite prevalent in China.

“There are no official figures, but on Baby Come Back Home’s website there are 14,893 posts looking for missing boys, and 7,411 looking for girls,” stated the article.