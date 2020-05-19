Donald Trump Says He’s ‘Looking For A New Outlet’ After Fox News Criticized His Hydroxychloroquine Use

On Monday, President Donald Trump told reporters that he was taking the controversial anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a preventative measure against the novel coronavirus. Fox News host Neil Cavuto took time on his show to criticize the president’s decision, saying that it could kill people who have health conditions that might put them at risk.

Shortly after, Trump tweeted that he was “looking for a new outlet” and criticized the conservative-leaning news organization for employing “anti-Trump people.”

“@FoxNews is no longer the same. We miss the great Roger Ailes. You have more anti-Trump people, by far, than ever before. Looking for a new outlet!” he commented in a re-tweet of a message criticizing Cavuto’s message.

Hydroxychloroquine has not been approved for the treatment of COVID-19 and several recent studies have suggested that it might not have much or any impact in battling the deadly virus.

But while speaking with the press on Monday, Trump said that he had been taking the drug every day for over a week.

“I take it,” the president said. “I would’ve told you that three to four days ago, but we never had a chance because you never asked me the question.”

After announcing that he had been taking the drug prophylactically, Trump faced criticism from pundits and medical experts who warned that people in high-risk groups shouldn’t take the medication unless advised by their doctor to do so. Cavuto weighed in with a warning to his viewers that taking the drug could kill them, as Business Insider reported.

“If you are in a risky population here, and you are taking this as a preventative treatment to ward off the virus… it will kill you,” Cavuto said on Monday’s. “I cannot stress this enough: This will kill you.”

Cavuto went on to add that a recent study by the VA showed that those with heart ailments or lung issues could be harmed by the drug.

Trump has argued that the study was completed by people who “aren’t big Trump fans.”

Shortly after Cavuto’s report, fellow Fox host Greg Gutfeld championed the drug to viewers of the network.

The use of hydroxychloroquine has become a political issue, with progressives arguing against its use and conservatives advocating for it as a way to treat or prevent the virus.

A tale of two Fox hosts pic.twitter.com/Ik3wwvnkY4 — Steven Lemongello (@SteveLemongello) May 18, 2020

Trump also re-tweeted a message from the Twitter account The Hoarse Whisperer, which is frequently critical of him and his administration, showing Trump saying that he’s taking the drug and Cavuto’s argument against it.