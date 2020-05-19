Sarah Houchens Looks Smoking Hot In A Snug Red String Bikini: ‘Forever Chasing Sunshine’

Sarah Houchens went full bombshell in her most recent Instagram update on Tuesday morning. The stunning model flaunted her gym-honed curves while enjoying a day outside in the sunshine.

In the gorgeous photos, Sarah looked smoking hot wearing a red string bikini. The tiny top tied behind her neck and around her back while flashing her toned arms shoulders. It also clung to her chest.

The matching thong bikini bottoms fit snugly around her tiny waist and were cut high on her curvy hips. The garment put her round booty and killer legs on full display. Her flat tummy and rock-hard abs were also spotlighted in the snaps.

In the first photo, Sarah posed with her backside towards the camera. She arched her back and looked over her shoulder with a sultry expression on her face. In the second shot, she put one hand behind her head and looked away from the camera while standing in front of a flowering hedge.

Sarah wore her long, blond hair in a deep side part. She had the strands styled in loose, straight locks that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

She also rocked a natural makeup look. The application seemed to include thick lashes and minimal eye liner, as well as sculpted brows and a light dusting of eye shadow.

She looked to accentuate her facial features with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, forehead, chin, and under eyes. The glam look appeared to be completed with pink blush on her cheeks and light pink lip gloss.

Sarah’s 866,000-plus followers immediately began to respond to the post. The pics earned more than 3,900 likes within the first 30 minutes after they were shared to her feed. Fans also took to the comments section to leave over 100 messages during that time.

“An actual angel,” one follower stated.

“I like sunshine! It looks good on you,” another said.

“Looking good Sarah,” a third comment read.

“You are the most beautiful blonde I have ever seen, you have a very beautiful face, spectacular eyes, your mouth is perfect and all of you are ideal,” a fourth social media user gushed.

The model is known for putting her fit physique in full view for her online snaps. She often sports tight workout gear, sexy bathing suits, and scanty lingerie in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah recently thrilled her followers when she posed in a white thong bikini for a set of sexy selfies. To date, that upload has raked in more than 22,000 likes and over 500 comments.