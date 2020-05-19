Spoilers For Tuesday’s ‘General Hospital’: Carly Puts Pressure On Martin

During Tuesday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers indicate that Carly Corinthos will have a few words for Nelle Benson’s lawyer Martin Gray. The court hearing regarding Wiley’s custody began during Monday’s show and at this point, everybody is on a short lunch break. By the looks of things, some of the parties involved will butt heads while crossing paths at the Metro Court.

The sneak peek for Tuesday’s show shared on Twitter provides some insight regarding what’s ahead. It looks like just about everybody from the hearing heads to the building where both the Metro Court and the Crimson offices are, and this will set the stage for some tense conversations.

Carly will do anything she can to help her son Michael beat Nelle in this custody hearing. Granted, Carly is known for pushing things too far all too often and it looks like she will probably do that again in this situation.

The preview shows Carly, Martin, and Diane standing at the Metro Court. General Hospital spoilers show Diane a few steps behind Martin, watching this go down but seemingly staying out of it. Carly will be riled up as she issues a warning to Martin.

During what appears to quickly become a contentious conversation, Carly will tell Martin that it will be his funeral if he tries to use Sonny to weaken Michael’s case. Given Sonny’s mob business, it is probably a given that Martin will use this to show why Wiley should be kept away from the Corinthos crew.

However, Martin knows that Julian has his own history with the mob. Martin noted that sketchy history during Monday’s show when he learned that Nelle had married Julian right before the court hearing.

Martin doesn’t want to have to put the former mobster on the stand and open up that can of worms. At the same time, that doesn’t mean he won’t try to use Sonny’s history to his advantage.

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps share that Carly and Diane will meet during this episode as well. It seems that Carly may perhaps initiate this meeting and she will probably be pushing Diane for assurances that she will win this case.

Diane tends to be fairly reserved in situations like this and she knows that this will not be an easy case to win. She may well try to caution Carly that she needs to stay calm and let her do her job. Unfortunately, it sounds as if it may not be that simple.

As the week progresses, Carly will end up in a tight spot. Her credibility will be picked apart and it’s unlikely she will be able to withstand much scrutiny here. Will her warning to Martin during Tuesday’s episode come back to haunt her as he does his best to win on Nelle’s behalf?

There will be other significant conversations happening during this lunch break too. Nina and Nelle will talk, as will Sonny, Jason, and Julian. General Hospital spoilers hint that this battle will intensify as the week progresses and unfortunately, fans may be left hanging regarding the outcome.