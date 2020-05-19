Cindy Prado Shows Off Major Cleavage And Rock Hard Abs In Revealing Top

American bombshell Cindy Prado captivated fans on social media after she shared a new series of sultry snapshots of herself on Tuesday, May 19. The model took to Instagram to post the images for her 1.4 million followers, and they became a hit.

The 27-year-old — who is most famously known for being a fashion model — was photographed outdoors as she basked in the sun. The images, which totaled to eight, displayed her in a number of sexy poses and angles. She directed her gaze straight towards the camera in most of the images, but averted the lens in a few. Her long ash-blond hair — which featured some highlights — was parted to the right and styled in slight waves as it fell down her back and over her shoulders.

Furthermore, Cindy appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that both emphasized her natural features and added a bit of glam to the look. Her application looked to include sculpted eyebrows, eyeshadow, a nude lipstick, some pink blush, and seemingly a matte-finish foundation. However, it was her model-esque figure that demanded the most attention, as she showed it off with a revealing-yet-stylish outfit.

The model rocked a white sleeveless top that did not leave much to the imagination. The top, which was designed with a small cut-out in the middle, tightly hugged Cindy’s chest. Furthermore, it featured a plunging neckline that exposed much of her cleavage. Also on display was the model’s chiseled core as the garment was quite cropped.

Cindy paired the top with a pair of black pants. The bottoms looked to be made out of a stretch material and only reached down to her thighs as they showed off her curvy figure — particularly her hips and pert derriere. She finished the look off with a cropped denim jacket, a small handbag, and a pair of sunglasses.

Cindy revealed in the post that she was photographed in the streets of Miami, Florida. She further stated in the caption that her entire outfit was manufactured by White Fox Boutique.

The series attracted a lot of attention from fans, amassing as many as 11,000 likes in just the first hour after going live. More than 150 fans also took to the comments section to praise Cindy on her looks, her figure, and her outfit.

“So beautiful,” one user commented.

“Stunning,” a second fan added.

“Cuban Barbie,” chimed in a third follower.

“Such a dream girl,” a fourth admirer asserted.

Cindy has blessed her fans’ feeds with smoking-hot content of herself this past week. Just yesterday, on May 18, she stunned followers after she sported a barely-there bikini while posing on top of a paddle board, per The Inquisitr.