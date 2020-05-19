Khloe Terae Poses On A Paddleboard In Skimpy, High-Cut One-Piece: ‘In My Natural Habitat’

Khloe Terae showed herself in her “natural habitat” in a new sexy series of Instagram photos on Tuesday morning. In the post on her feed, the model rocked a sideboob-baring, high-cut swimsuit that did nothing but favors for her assets as she posed on a paddleboard.

The photos showed Khloe striking various different poses on a blue, gray, white and green paddleboard in a bay. Behind her, several boats could be seen docked in front of a large building, as well as a cluster of palm trees. According to the post’s geotag, the shoot took place in Marina Del Rey, California. It appeared to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays shone down on Khloe and highlighted her toned body. She looked ready for a day in the water in her stunning swimwear.

Khloe’s plain black one-piece featured a scooping neckline and thick straps on her shoulders held together by gold hoops. The low-cut top barely contained Khloe’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. Even more revealing was the back of the suit, which plunged all the way to her hips. This allowed Khloe’s sideboob to be completely exposed, as well.

The fabric hugged Khloe’s flat, toned tummy closely. Meanwhile, the lower half of the suit featured extremely high cuts that came up to her tiny waist and drew attention to her hourglass figure. The thong back exposed Khloe’s pert derriere and showed off her long, lean legs in their entirety.

Khloe did not wear any accessories with her outfit. However, she did rock a full face of makeup, including what looked to be bronzer, highlighter, gold eyeshadow, and a light pink lip gloss. Khloe’s long, blond hair was soaking wet and pushed back behind her head.

The post included several images that showed Khloe from every angle. In some, she straddled the paddleboard and leaned forward, squeezing her cleavage out of her top. Other shots showed the model on her knees as she arched her back in a way that pulled her breasts out further and accentuated her figure.

Khloe also flashed a few posed on her tummy and turned around on the board to give fans a view of her round booty. In one, she stood on the paddleboard, showing off the killer muscles in her legs.

The post garnered nearly 4,000 likes and just over 100 comments in an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“ARE YOU REAL LIFE?” one fan asked.

“A goddess always,” another user added.

Khloe’s fans know that she can pull off any look. In a post earlier this week, the model rocked a curve-hugging white dress and allowed the top to fall down and expose her chest, which her followers loved.