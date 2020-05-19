Ramona Singer Claims ‘RHONY’ Cast Put The Franchise On The Map, Says ‘RHOC’ Never Got The Same Press Attention

Ramona Singer is sticking by her claim that 'RHONY' put the Bravo franchise on the map.

Ramona Singer is rehashing her drama with Vicki Gunvalson.

Months into their ongoing feud, which was prompted when Vicki reacted badly to Ramona suggesting that her Real Housewives series, The Real Housewives of New York City, put the Bravo franchise on the map, Ramona is taking credit for the show’s success yet again during an interview with All About the Real Housewives.

After Vicki called Ramona “big eyes” earlier this month on Instagram and made it clear that while Ramona may feel that she “founded” the Real Housewives franchise, she did not, Ramona clapped back at her fellow reality star by confirming that despite Vicki’s claims against her, she never said she “founded” the franchise.

“I said we put it on the map from all the attention and press we received. Meaning we became the most talked-about show…a watercooler…,” Ramona told the outlet on May 18.

According to Ramona, she and her Real Housewives of New York City cast mates got tons of press when their show began airing in March 2008 from outlets including the New York Times, the Wall Street Journey, the New York Post, and the Daily News. They even appeared in a two-page photoshoot spread in Harpers Bazaar. Meanwhile, as Ramona shared, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast got no such attention from press.

“Orange County never got that attention,” she said.

During Vicki’s Instagram live session with her former co-star, Tamra Judge, on May 5, Vicki accused Ramona of taking ownership of the Real Housewives franchise when she’s the one who started in back in 2006 in her Coto De Caza neighborhood in Southern California.

Ramona and Vicki also went head-to-head on stage during the BravoCon fan convention in New York City in November but according to Ramona’s latest comment, their feud appears to be nothing more than a misunderstanding between them. After all, Ramona is simply saying her franchise gained more notoriety, not that it began first.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Ramona spoke about the currently airing episodes of the 12th season of The Real Housewives of New York City during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in March.

“I think what’s interesting about this season, someone said, describe it and, right now, the word to describe it is, it is a very unique season,” she teased.

Ramona also said that she and her cast mates went deeper with one another during production and didn’t hesitate to expose their fears and weaknesses with the cameras.