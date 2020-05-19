Kayla Moody Flaunts Her Incredible Curves While Wearing A Sexy Black Top & Matching Panties

Kayla Moody took to her Instagram account on Tuesday morning to post yet another racy photo of herself. The model flashed her incredible curves while getting steamy for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Kayla looked smoking hot wearing a black t-shirt. The garment was cut into strings and clung tightly to her ample bust. It was pulled up to show even more skin, flaunting her flat tummy and toned abs.

She added a pair of matching black panties. The underwear were cut high on her curvy hips and exposed her long, lean legs and round booty.

Kayla posed on top of a white kitchen counter. She had her back arched and her arms behind her for balance. She kept her knees together and pointed her toes as she wore a seductive expression on her face. In the background of the photo, a wine rack hanging on a nearby wall could be seen.

Kayla wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the locks in loose, straight strands that fell down her back and skimmed over the counter top.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The glam look appeared to consist of thick lashes and dramatic black eyeliner, as well as sculpted brows and light eye shadow.

She seemed to complement her glowing skin with a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, and forehead. She looked to complete the application with bronzed blush on the apples of her cheeks and a dark pink gloss on her full lips.

Many of Kayla’s 730,000-plus followers made quick work of showing their support for the post. Fans clicked the like button more than 4,900 times in the first two hours after the photo went live on the platform. Admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 100 messages during that time.

“You’re so gorgeous,” one follower wrote.

“You are divinely Beautiful,” another stated.

“So very fantastic,” a third social media user remarked.

“Beautiful photo you look sexy you are a good looking woman,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her enviable curves in barely-there ensembles for her online snaps. She’s often seen rocking see-through tops, racy bathing suits, scanty lingerie, and more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kayla posted a sexy shot earlier on Tuesday that featured her wearing a neon pink thong and a daring white shirt while playing in the ocean. That post has garnered more than 12,000 likes and over 300 comments to date.