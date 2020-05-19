Amanda Batula Says She’s ‘Dreaming Of Summer Days’ With Kyle Cooke As ‘Summer House’ Season 5 Remains On Hold

The Bravo reality show could be on vacation this summer.

Summer House star Amanda Batula is looking forward to “summer days” with her fiance, Kyle Cooke, but it might not be at the Hamptons vacation house they usually get away to. The Bravo star shared a sweet throwback photo with her fiance to Instagram as she recalled filming the popular reality show last summer, while the fifth season of the show remains in limbo.

In the photo posted to her social media page, Amanda is pictured with her arm around her man during a cast trip to a local vineyard during Season 4. In the caption to the photo, the reality star and Loverboy creative director wrote that she’s “dreaming” of days like this with Kyle.

In comments to the post, some fans noted how far the couple has come over the past four years and touted them as “goals,” while others were more worried about the status of Summer House for Season 5 as shelter-in-place orders remain in effect due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Dreaming of more Summer House with you two, miss y’all already!!!” one fan wrote.

“And dreaming of days before face masks,” another added.

“If you guys can’t film this summer I will be a lost soul,” a third fan wrote.

Bravo has not announced the fate of Summer House Season 5, but it’s unlikely that filming will begin in June as it usually does. At the end of the Summer House “Secrets Revealed” special last week, Kyle said this summer won’t be the same and he told fans he’d see them next summer.

It also appears that the Summer House stars are taking the quarantine rules seriously and aren’t socializing with their co-stars during the filming hiatus. Kyle posted a photo to Instagram that showed Amanda wearing a mask as the two posed for a selfie outside in New York City. In the comments to his post, Kyle explained that his mask was in his hand for the photo as he and his fiancee toughed it out on the streets of New York, where the virus is a hotspot.

Summer House alum Danielle Olivera wrote, “New York tough but still missing you two.”

Kyle and Amanda recently told Entertainment Tonight that they’re “very hopeful” that Summer House will be renewed for a fifth season. The Bravo reality show saw its highest ratings ever as it aired during the coronavirus lockdown. While Amanda explained that the cast members “never” know what’s happening until the last minute, she did suggest that the show could be filmed Big Brother-style, with the cast all quarantining together in the Hamptons house.

Summer House star Carl Radke agreed, telling Us Weekly that “maybe a quarantine house could be cool.”

“I would love a new house. I don’t want to make any too many demands, but fingers crossed,” he added.

In addition to Kyle, Amanda, and Carl, the Summer House season 4 cast included Lindsay Hubbard, Paige DeSorbo, Hannah Berner, Jules Daoud, and Luke Gulbranson.