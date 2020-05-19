Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian’s Ex, Files Libel Lawsuit Against Paternity Accuser

The complaint follows a cease and desist letter sent last week.

Tristan Thompson is taking Kimberly Alexander, the woman who claims he is the father of her child, to court. Documents obtained by TMZ show that Thompson has filed a libel lawsuit against Alexander.

The news of the lawsuit comes after Thompson and ex Khloé Kardashian sent a cease and desist letter to Alexander last week. In the letter, Thompson and Kardashian demand that Alexander “immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications.”

In the suit, which was filed on Monday, the couple’s lawyer Marty Singer writes that Alexander is a “wannabe” social media influencer and pornographic model, according to E! News.

Singer continued, saying that Alexander was “so desperate to achieve her fifteen minutes of fame that she recently fabricated a false claim that NBA star/Cleveland Cavaliers center/power forward Thompson is the father of her nearly five year old son.”

The lawyer also wrote that Alexander had made a malicious claim that Thompson was a deadbeat dad, and that he had neglected to take financial responsibility for the child since it was born. Singer said that those claims were false and defamatory, and even quoted Michael Jackson, saying “the kid is not [his] son.”

According to TMZ, the claim says that Thompson took a DNA paternity test in January that offered definitively proved he was not the father. Thompson has also offered to take a second test, as long as they used a third-party testing service.

Thompson currently shares 2-year-old daughter True with Kardashian, as well as a 3-year-old son named Prince that he shares with his ex Jordan Craig. The Cleveland Cavalier and reality TV star ended their romantic relationship last year after two separate cheating scandals, but have remained on good terms with one another, and People reports that they’ve even considered having another child together.

A source told People that Thompson had been transparent with Kardashian from the beginning about the situation with Alexander. The source explained that Thompson had told her up front that Alexander requested he take a paternity test. He apparently told Kardashian that he needed to take the test, but didn’t believe that the child was his.

The source also said that the couple had worked hard to get their relationship to where it is now. Although Kardashian will always be hurt by Thompson’s cheating, the source said that she continues to support him and thinks that he’s always been a responsible father to the child they share.