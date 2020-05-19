Courteney Cox Surprises Fan After His ‘Friends’ Themed Bar Mitzvah Goes Viral

Friends star Courteney Cox surprised a young superfan during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden Monday night.

Thirteen-year-old Naftali of Borehamwood, England, was on the show Monday to discuss his canceled Friends-themed bar mitzvah when Cox popped in to say hello.

The pandemic forced young Naftali to cancel his party, so instead, he held what his Rabbi, Alex Chapper called “the first-ever virtual bar mitzvah.” The teenager expected only his close family to watch the ceremony, and instead, thousands have viewed.

“I had no idea. I thought that it was just going to be a small thing, my family and just a few friends, but it turned out to be so big,” Naftali said.

During his ceremony, the boy discussed the relevance theme song’s lyrics had to his current situation, “so no one told you life was to be this way,” Naftali quoted.

But “I’ll be there for you,” and “you’ll be there for me, too,” he continued.

The bar mitzvah was to center around the hit television show. The event plan had Friends-themed invites, photo opportunities on a large sofa just like that of Central Perk, and tables names featuring Friends characters. The family had prepared to rent a foosball table just like the one in Joey and Chandler’s apartment to entertain guests.

Even though the show first finished airing two years before young Naftali was born, he has seen the entire series seven times. He said the show was “really funny” and that he loved that “you can relate to all the characters.”

Late Late Show host, James Corden, also a self-proclaimed Friends superfan, then introduced Naftali to Cox. The actress who played Monica Gellar on the show went on to say that since she was “really touched” by Naftali’s story and she wanted to get him something. Cox gifted the boy with a foosball table, just like the one he was going to have at his party.

The interview concluded with a dialogue between Naftali and Cox reminiscent of the hit tv show.

“You know, I had to cancel my bar mitzvah and hold it online,” Naftali said.

“I KNOW!” Cox replied in her best Monica Gellar voice.

The Emmy award-winning show Friends aired from 1994 to 2004. A recent report stated that a reunion show would likely film sometime this summer after a halt in production. HBO Max had planned to air the show on May 27.