Reese Witherspoon To Reprise Elle Woods Role In ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Mindy Kaling will pen the script for the long-anticipated third installment of the franchise.

Reese Witherspoon will reprise her role as attorney Elle Woods in Legally Blonde 3, the third installment of the Legally Blonde film franchise. Actress Mindy Kaling and writing partner Dan Goor will pen the film, reported Deadline.

Reese will also produce the movie via her Hello Sunshine studio alongside Marc Platt, the original producer of the first two movies, Legally Blonde and Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde. The aforementioned movies were initially released in 2001 and 2003, respectively.

Rumors about the film appeared two years ago with other writers crafting a new script, reported Deadline. Mindy and Dan will reportedly not use the first draft of the film. They will likely write an entirely new version of the story of how a rich young woman whose goal in life was to look good and marry well found herself at Harvard University, graduating with a law degree. In the second film installment, the character of Elle would subsequently take on the cause of animal testing after learning her beloved dog Bruiser’s mother was being used in such a facility.

There is no word yet on an official release date or what storyline the film would explore. At the close of the second film, Elle graduated from Harvard, married, and actively pursued a political career in Washington. The original film series also starred Luke Wilson, Jennifer Coolidge, Selma Blair, Victor Garber, and Ali Larter.

In 2018, Reese shared a video to her Instagram account where she was wearing the iconic pink bikini from the film with a caption that confirmed that a third installment of the film was being planned. The clip was an homage to the pool scene in the first film where the character of Elle filmed part of her iconic Harvard video application.

In May 2019, Reese spoke about a proposed third film during an appearance on The Ellen Show.

“Well, we’re meeting about it. We’re definitely talking about it. I mean, it’s sort of about women being underestimated and I think it’s sort of a good idea. Things have changed, but not that much has changed! I loved playing that character and she’s so amazing. I don’t know, if you guys want it then I guess I’ll do it!” she exclaimed during her appearance on the daytime talk series to the delight of the studio audience.

The films grossed $267 million worldwide, reported Deadline, as well as spawning a hit Broadway musical that would go on to earn seven Tony nominations and 10 Drama Desk nominations.