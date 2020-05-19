Gabriella Abutbol Wears Unbuttoned Shorts To Reveal Tiny Bikini In Flirty Snaps

Model Gabriella Abutbol put on a flirty display in her latest Instagram post, which featured her wearing a tiny bikini along with a pair of Daisy Dukes. She wore the shorts unbuttoned and lowered to flaunting her incredible figure while striking flirty poses.

Gabriella’s update consisted of two snapshots that captured her outside. She stood underneath a canopy with a thatched roof. A grill sat on a granite counter behind her.

The model’s bikini was made from a snakeskin-print fabric. The top featured a low-cut neckline with a sexy cutout under her breasts that flashed her underboob. The bottoms looked to be a classic bikini style with sides that sat high on her hips. Her denim shorts had a button-up fly, which she wore completely undone.

In the first snap, Gabriella flaunted her flat abs. She bent forward just a bit, giving her fans a nice look at her tummy as well as her underboob. She gave the camera a flirty smile as she rocked the sexy look.

The model was standing more erect in the second snap, showing off more of her underboob while she posed with one hip cocked to the side. Her slender waist and toned thighs were also on display. She held one hand on the side of her bikini bottoms while she smiled at the camera.

Gabriella looked to be wearing a light application of makeup-free that included eyeliner, blush on her cheeks, and a pink gloss on her lips. Her wavy, layered hair was tossed over one of her shoulders.

In the caption, she asked her fans to say hi, while also plugging Fashion Nova for her outfit.

As they always do, her fans doled out the compliments in the comments section. Along with raving over her fabulous figure, some couldn’t help but gush over her smile.

“Always love your smile!!!!” wrote one fan.

“Hi. You have such an amazing smile,” a second follower agreed.

“God, as gorgeous as always!!!!!” a third Instagram user commented.

“No matter how many compliments I give u about how insanely gorgeous u are, it’ll still be not enough to describe your beauty entirely,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Gabriella just recently moved into a new home and has shared a few snaps of her new place. Her fans seem to enjoy the photos as long as she is in them flaunting her figure. A few weeks ago, she looked incredible in a black bikini with buckles.