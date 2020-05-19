Tahlia Skaines Slays In A Daringly High-Cut Nude Bodysuit

Australian model Tahlia Skaines gave her 523,000 Instagram followers something to talk about today when she shared a steamy new set of photos that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The double-pic update included two selfies taken in what appeared to be the 24-year-old’s wardrobe room, which was furnished with a white vanity and clothing rack that was full of cute pieces. She sat on her knees on the carpeted floor of the space with one hand on her hip while holding her cell phone in the other, angling it in different positions to capture the series of snaps.

As for her look in the photos, Tahlia opted for only a single article of clothing — a nude bodysuit from BooHoo, which she noted in the caption of her post was “a vibe.” The ribbed number boasted long sleeves and a mock neckline, and clung tightly to her figure to accentuate her slender frame. She appeared to be going braless underneath the garment as well, giving the look even more of a seductive vibe.

Taking Tahlia’s look to the next level was the bodysuit’s daringly high-cut design that left her lower half almost completely exposed. Its leg openings reached all the way up to her waist, flashing her toned thighs as well as a glimpse of her curvy hips and flat midsection.

Tahlia did not appear to have added any accessories to her look, ensuring that all eyes remained on her killer physique. She left her platinum tresses down, though braided a single lock that fell in front of her face. The model also sported a full face of makeup to highlight her striking features. The application appeared to include a light pink lipstick, dusting of blush, and shimmering highlighter. She also looked to have covered her eyelids with a light brown eyeshadow and coated her lashes in black mascara.

The barely-there ensemble certainly seemed to be a hit with the model’s thousands of fans, who have awarded the multi-slide upload with over 10,000 likes since it went live on her page. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section as well, where many showered Tahlia in compliments.

“Wow very gorgeous and beautiful,” one person wrote.

Another fan said that the model was “such a babe.”

“Look at you stunning thing! Can pull off anything,” a third follower remarked.

“Bod goals,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Tahlia certainly seems to have been gravitating toward a neutral color palette while putting her looks together lately. In another recent upload, the model showed off her glam grocery shopping look, which included a nude bodycon dress and slouchy white boots. That look proved to be a hit as well, amassing over 11,000 likes and 163 comments to date.