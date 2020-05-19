Doina Barbaneagra Flaunts Curvaceous Physique In Body-Hugging Peach Dress

Doina Barbaneagra stunned her 659,000 Instagram followers with a sizzling hot post. In the new share, posted on May 18, the Moldovan model uploaded a sexy snapshot of herself wearing a body-hugging dress from Oh Polly.

In the new upload, Doina sported an off-the-shoulder peach dress. It featured a deep neckline that showed a nice view of her cleavage. The garment was made of thick material, presumably linen. The sides had a ruched design, and the bell sleeves consisted of layers of fabric. The tight-fitting outfit perfectly showcased her hourglass figure. The color of the piece complimented her tanned skin.

In the photo, Doina was photographed in what looked like an old building somewhere in Vienna. She posed front and center with her hip angled to the side and her left foot forward. She raised her right hand to her forehead, seemingly to grab some hair away from her face. She looked to the side and gave off a pensive expression. The view behind her showed an empty hallway. Her modern style was a nice contrast to the old architecture.

The model kept her brunette hair down and styled straight. Its strands fell over her shoulders and back. She enhanced her beauty with a glamorous makeup look. The application appeared to have included filled-in eyebrows, well-blended eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara, and black eyeliner. She also seemed to have applied blush, highlighter, and mauve lipstick. She accessorized with two layers of gold necklaces and nothing else. She completed her look by painting her nails with light pink nail polish.

In the caption, Doina shared with her fans that the new dress was part of Oh Polly’s new Spring collection. She made sure to tag the brand in both the post and the photo.

The newest Instagram upload has been liked more than 10,700 times and has received over 130 comments in less than a day of being live on the social media website. Doina’s avid admirers wrote loving messages in the comments section, with most of them telling her how amazing she looked. Other followers weren’t so chatty and decided to drop a trail of emoji.

“I love this dress! It does look so good on you like your curves are more emphasized,” one of her fans commented, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“You made me want to have everything from Oh Polly,” stated another follower.

“Love at first sight! This pic looks so chic. I can’t wait for this dress to be available for purchase online,” wrote a third Instagram user.