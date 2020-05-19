Katie Maloney Talks Virtual ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Reunion As Tom Schwartz Teases ‘Intensity And Awkwardness’

The cast filmed their reunion from home earlier this month.

Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz have opened up about the upcoming reunion special for Vanderpump Rules Season 8.

Weeks after filming the special virtually with their co-stars from each of their homes in Los Angeles, Katie and Tom spoke to Hollywood Life about what fans can expect to see when the multi-part installment begins airing in the coming weeks and revealed that the drama of the taping “exceeded all” of their expectations.

“The virtual filming exceeded all of my expectations, actually,” Katie admitted on May 18. “I didn’t know how that was going to go, because, you know, even just being on a [virtual] call now, we’re experiencing the difficulties that come with it.”

As Katie explained, her Pump Rules producers and everyone on their tech team did a great job making sure that the taping was a success and went off without a hitch, even though the dynamic of the filming session was quite different than it has been in past years.

As fans of Bravo may recall, it was The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast who was the first group of the network’s reality stars who were forced to film their reunion virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Since then, both Vanderpump Rules and Summer House have done the same.

After Katie confirmed that there will be “a lot of tears, a lot of heart, a lot of arguing, [and] a lot of stubbornness,” as per the usual, on the Pump Rules reunion, Tom said the special will have “the same intensity and awkwardness” as past specials.

When Hollywood Life asked Katie who she would deem as the reunion MVP, she said Dayna Kathan was the “brightest newcomer” and applauded her for shining bright during the taping. She also noted that she was “captivated” by the performance of Scheana Shay.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Katie showed off a stunning look after filming the reunion special for Vanderpump Rules at her new home in Valley Village and quickly got the attention of her fans and followers with her fit physique.

In Katie’s image, which was taken in the front of her staircase, she was seen showing off her frame in a colorful fringe dress and silver heels as her long dark hair was draped over her shoulders. In the caption, Katie teased a “fire” reunion between her and her co-stars after confirming that they were “socially distant” during the event.