Teddi Mellencamp Shows Off New Pink Hair On Instagram, Says Her Son Thinks She Looks ‘Crazy’

The 'Real Housewies of Beverly Hills' star says her husband thinks she looks 'hawt,' but her son...not!

Teddi Mellencamp has a new pink hairdo, but her son isn’t a fan of her edgy look. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 38, showed off her newly-tinted locks on Instagram, and her family – and fans— had plenty to say about it.

Teddi, who recently gave birth to her third child, shared a stunning photo of her new look to Instagram. The usually blond Bravo star has streaks of pastel pink through her wavy, long hair in the photo.

In the caption to the pic, Teddi told her 879,000 followers that she always does something “drastic” with her hair after she has a baby. For Baby No. 3, she went pink, but only her husband, Edwin Arroyave, thought she looked “hawt.” Teddi wrote that her 5-year-old son, Cruz, told her she looks “crazy.”

In comments to the post, fans and famous friends reacted to Reddie’s color wash. Some described the look as “pink champagne” and “rose gold.”

“Definitely HAWT,” wrote Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder. “I’ve been wanting to do this!!!”

“I’m OBSESSED!!!” added fellow Bravo star Scheana Shay.

Teddi’s husband Edwin also reiterated his opinion on the look.

“Amazingly hawt!” the businessman wrote.

Other fans laughed at how little Cruz wasn’t on board with his famous mom’s hair change.

“Lil boys will kill your vibe every time,” one fan wrote.

Teddi’s fun new look comes after she recently contemplated going back to her natural brunette hair color. While quarantining at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, Teddi revealed on her Instagram stories that her brown roots are growing in and that she’d be a brunette in a matter of weeks whether she wanted to or not, according to Bravo.com.

Teddi also posted a 2009 throwback which showed her as a brunette. In an Instagram post, she tagged her colorist Laura Rugetti to ask her how “mad” she would be if she dyed her hair back to its natural shade. Based on her new photo, it looks like the pink color wash was a good, at-home alternative.

While Southern California residents are still quarantining, Teddi did show off her pink hair in public. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star was spotted with her 7-year-old daughter, Slate, during an outing in Beverly Hills this week, according to The Daily Mail. Teddi rocked black activewear and her pink ‘do was in full view as she stepped out for a quarantine break.

Teddi isn’t the only star who has gone pink. Julianne Hough and Sarah Michelle Gellar have recently debuted pink hair looks on social media.