Normani Cleans A Swimming Pool In A Strapless Swimsuit And Heels

The singer wowed in a black-and-white bathing suit.

Normani Kordei seriously sizzled in a gorgeous new photo she shared with her 5.5 million Instagram followers this week. The former Fifth Harmony singer turned solo star cleaned out a swimming pool in the snap, which she posted to her account on May 18 and revealed was part of a new photo shoot for Harper’s Bazaar.

The gorgeous social media upload showed 23-year-old Normani as she stood on the side of the pool in a strapless black and white swimsuit.

The “Dancing with a Stranger” singer bent down slightly with a long pool net in her right hand as she dipped it into the water. In her left hand, the star held on to what appeared to be a glass of red wine.

Normani’s skin glowed and she had her dark hair tied up into a large white towel that stretched down her back as she gave the camera a sultry look.

She looked every inch the superstar as she stood by the side of the water in a pair of strappy black heels and wore a long string of pearls that was wrapped around her neck several times. The star paired that with large hoop earrings.

As for her swimwear look, Normani rocked a black-and-white one piece. The main bodice of her strapless ensemble was black, though it featured a white trim and larger white stripe down the side of her torso.

Normani appeared to be on a rooftop for the shoot. The city skyline and two large cranes could be seen in the distance behind her.

In the caption, the pop star — who previously wowed her fans in a plunging brown swimsuit in another sizzling social media upload — simply tagged Harper’s Bazaar‘s official account with a white heart emoji.

Plenty of famous faces left impressed comments after seeing the star in her swimwear for the fashion magazine.

“Omg this is stunning,” Swedish singer Zara Larsson wrote.

Lizzo also commented on Normani’s post. She simply used a drooling emoji to show her approval.

“Haute gyal,” said Victoria’s Secret model Winnie Harlow, who commented with two fire symbols.

MTV’s official Instagram account wrote, “nobody does it quite like mani.”

Normani’s new bathing suit upload has received more than 466,000 times in the first 15 hours since she shared it.

The latest sizzling shot of the star came shortly after the “Motivation” singer previously wowed fans when she showed off her flawless body in colorful lingerie last month.

That time, Normani wowed in rainbow lingerie as she posed during a shoot for Rihanna’s underwear line, Savage x Fenty, for which she serves as an ambassador.