Kelly Osbourne Pays Sweet Tribute To Dad Ozzy With Fashionable Quarantine Mask

Kelly Osbourne paid a sweet tribute to her father Ozzy Osbourne with some fashionable quarantine face wear in a new Instagram share. The daughter of Ozzy and The Talk co-host Sharon wore a Black Sabbath mask for what appeared to be a visit to the home of her famous parents. In the caption of the post, Kelly asked if her fans loved the mask and many did, liking the pic 31,984 times and counting.

The television personality and fashion commentator took a close-up selfie wearing the protective gear, which helps keep herself and others around her safe during this pandemic. The shout-out to her father’s legendary band was just one way she used the fashionable mask to express herself and to pay homage to the work of the legendary heavy metal band her father fronted.

Kelly was still rocking her purple-tinted tresses, a look she has sported for many years. Today, her highlights have turned a lighter blue. Her roots were showing and Kelly’s naturally brown hair could be seen.

In an Instagram post shared on May 6, Kelly revealed that she was starting to like all the changes happening with her hair after initially wearing a turban to hide her multicolored roots. She said in that post that her tresses were now what she said were 20 different shades of purple and blue, and asked her followers if she should try and maintain that unique look.

In the new pic, Kelly was wearing a dark-colored shirt with a white design on the shoulders. Her black cloth mask had purple writing on it, featuring the name of the legendary band Ozzy performed in, along with guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward. She was seen standing in an area lined with gold records, likely a place where her father displays the fruits of his historic 52 years in the music business.

Fans of the family loved the sweet but silent tribute Kelly paid to her father.

“Love how you took this in front of a Sabbath record,” said one admirer of the young woman.

“The mask is Awesome and you look beautiful,” shared a second follower of Kelly’s.

“One of the best rock bands of alllllll times,” applauded a third fan of the band, who was known for hits such as “Snowblind,” “Iron Man,” “Paranoid,” and “War Pigs.”

“I’m living for this because I just got a vintage ‘Master of Reality’ record,” said a fourth follower.