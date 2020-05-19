Arnold Schwarzenegger Says He Can’t Wait To Be A Grandfather Ahead Of Daughter Katherine’s Due Date

Arnold Schwarzenegger made an appearance on the Monday edition of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the legendary action star couldn’t hide his excitement about becoming a grandfather, per E! Online. Schwarzenegger’s daughter, Katherine, and her husband, Chris Pratt, announced in April that they were expecting their first child together. The Terminator star enthusiastically told Fallon about his future grandchild while revealing that the due date is “sometime this summer.”

“Yeah, can you believe that? I mean, that is really exciting news that Katherine now, you know be pregnant and have a baby—I don’t know when exactly. Sometime this summer. And, inevitably, I’m really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and have some fun.”

Schwarzenegger went on to remark upon his future grandchild’s unique gene pool, wondering aloud what a combination of the Schwarzenegger, Kennedy, and Pratt family could accomplish.

“I mean, we can do anything. We can go and solve the Cuban Missile Crisis, we can go and kill Predators with our bare hands and we go and train dinosaurs. I mean, think about this. That is a lot of power here.”

The action star did jokingly acknowledge that there is one personal flaw that he doesn’t want passed down to his grandchild: his accent. Schwarzenegger described it as the “worst thing” the forthcoming grandchild could end up with.

Fallon would also pay tribute to Schwarzenegger’s own skills as a father, recalling a time he saw Schwarzenegger — at the height of his celebrity — taking his kids out for ice cream. Schwarzenegger reminisced on the fun he had as a father, emphasizing that “communication” is the key to being a good dad.

Elsewhere in the interview, Schwarzenegger spoke about how his life had changed since the quarantine began, saying that he has been able to adjust to working from home. While talking to Fallon from his home, the star revealed that this period could offer an opportunity to learn how to do things in abnormal circumstances — using his appearance on The Tonight Show as an example. As people adjust to the change in circumstances, Schwarzenegger questioned if the same “extravagant” stages or productions of the past would still occur.

Schwarzenegger exhibited an example of this forced creativity when he filmed a commencement speech for the graduating class of 2020 and originally shared it to his Snapchat account, with the actor claiming it potentially reached 220 million people. He told Fallon that he appreciated the opportunity to speak to students across the globe and offer support during uncertain times.