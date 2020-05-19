Ryan Seacrest Returns To ‘Live’ Amid Health Rumors, Thanks Fans For Well-Wishes For His ‘Exhaustion’

The TV host explained his absence on Monday's show by saying he has been "working around the clock."

Ryan Seacrest returned to his co-hosting role on Live With Kelly Ryan one day after taking an unexpected day off.

Seacrest’s “emergency” vacation day following his late-night on Sunday’s American Idol finale sparked concern among fans who noticed a behavior change during the live TV singing competition. After co-star Kelly Ripa asked him how he was doing upon his return to Live, Seacrest said he was “doing well.”

“I want to thank Mark [Consuelos] for filling in yesterday,” Seacrest said. “I appreciate that. He’s so good at it. And also for the very kind well-wishes for my exhaustion from working around the clock. I had a day off to relax and here we are once again at it on Live.”

The Live With Kelly and Ryan stars then got right into their back and forth banter as they streamed in from their homes in New York and California, respectively. Ripa praised Seacrest’s “modified lumberjack/city slicker” look while he gave her a heads up that she still had hair clips in her hair.

On Instagram, fans were happy to see Seacrest back on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

“So glad [Ryan Seacrest] is okay!!” one fan wrote. “I have been so truly worried about him.”

“I’m so happy to see you Ryan,” another added. “Thankful you’re ok! Now SLOW DOWN! Take care of yourself!”

Seacrest’s fans were worried after the TV star displayed some concerning behavior during the live American Idol finale that was broadcast from his home on Sunday night. After a commercial break, the longtime host’s demeanor was noticeably changed. Seacrest appeared to struggle with his script and fumble his words, and his right eye appeared to be half-shut.

On social media, fans expressed concern that Seacrest had a stroke sometime while on the air for the live Idol finale, and the fear was escalated when he no-showed on Live on Monday morning.

Seacrest’s rep issued a statement on the situation on Monday afternoon, as previously shared by The Inquisitr. The rep stated that Seacrest “did not have any kind of stroke,” and was simply in need of rest after juggling multiple TV and radio shows, so he took a “well-deserved day off” on Monday, according to People.

Seacrest is known as one of the busiest people in the entertainment business. Before the coronavirus pandemic, he would regularly travel back and forth on the red-eye from Los Angeles to New York to host both American Idol and Live With Kelly and Ryan.