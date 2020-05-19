Iulia Valentina Displays Major Skin In Tiny White Bikini

Iulia Valentina shared a jaw-dropping photo to her Instagram page that instantly became a hit with her 1.3 million followers. The new share uploaded on May 18 saw the Romanian model posing indoors while wearing a barely-there bikini that flaunted her hourglass figure.

In the update, Iulia was snapped indoors, seemingly inside her home. The room was well-lit from the sunlight that presumably came in from the glass windows. She stood in front of a full-body mirror and posed with her right hip popped to the side. She placed her right hand in front of her eyes, while her left hand held her phone as she took the selfie. The background showed a wooden door and a glimpse of the kitchen.

The 26-year-old model rocked a skimpy white two-piece swimsuit. The material looked shiny and appeared to be made of PVC material. The top boasted a plunging neckline that displayed a generous amount of her cleavage. The minuscule triangle-cut cups barely contained her voluptuous chest. The swimwear had thin clear straps that went over her neck and around her back.

She sported a matching pair of low-cut bottoms that flaunted her curvy hips and taut stomach. The garment was snug against her skin and appeared to be a thong. The waistband featured a thin strap that clung to her waist. The high leg cuts exposed a lot of skin and made her legs seem longer.

Iulia ditched the accessories to let viewers focus solely on her new swimwear. She left her long, honey-blond hair down, hanging over her shoulder. While her hand covered half of her face, she appeared to wear a full face of makeup. From what was visible, it seemed like she wore foundation and matte lipstick.

In the caption, Iulia shared with her fans that the snapshot was unedited. She also revealed that her bathing suit was from PrettyLittleThing. She gave credit to the brand by tagging their Instagram page in both the post and the photo.

As per usual, the latest upload was well-loved by fans and followers. It received more than 50,900 likes and over 640 comments in less than a day. Some fellow models and online admirers took to the comments section to rave about her insane body.

“A goddess of beauty and sensuality,” one of her admirers commented.

“Everything you post is absolutely incredible! Truly one of the most beautiful women in the world!! Love that color on your gorgeous curves and beautiful skin tone,” gushed another fan.

“You are so hot,” added a third Instagrammer.

“This is the best pic in your feed. I love it!” added a fourth social media follower.