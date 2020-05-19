Busy Philipps Models A Colorful ‘Puffball Bra’ That She Made In High School

Busy's fans were amazed that she the garment still fit her after all these years.

Busy Philipps found a colorful blast from her past while doing a little spring cleaning. On Monday, the 40-year-old Dawson’s Creek star took to Instagram to model a bra that she had decorated when she was a teenager, and her funky top likely inspired a few crafty fashion fans who are bored at home.

Busy is known for her vibrant and joyful sense of style, and her top was proof that her attraction to color began decades ago. The flashy bra was covered with soft, spherical pompoms in a wide array of colors, including blue, red, pink, green, and yellow. The garment’s curved cups created a sweetheart neckline that added even more whimsy to the look.

Busy paired her retro, one-of-a-kind top with a pair of bright pink leggings or bike shorts with a high waist that rose up above her bellybutton. The Freaks and Geeks star amped up the amount of color in her outfit even more by wearing a long-sleeved, tie-dye shirt tied around her waist. The garment was pastel shades of pink, green, yellow, and blue.

The Cougar Town star accessorized her outfit with two pendant necklaces and a green beaded choker. She didn’t appear to have any makeup on, and her blond hair was pulled up in a high ponytail.

Busy posed in her closet and used her phone to take a mirror selfie. She had a big smile on her face, as if she were delighted that she’d found her pompom bra.

In the caption of her post, Busy revealed that a tweet by comedy writer Caissie St. Onge had made her think about the bra a few weeks ago. Busy wrote that she discovered it in a box labeled with the word “MEMORABILIA,” and she encouraged her followers to use her creation as inspiration to craft their own “puffball projects.”

Since she initially uploaded it, Busy’s fun photo has racked up over 54,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Many of her followers were impressed that a bra that she rocked in the late ’80s still fit her after all these years, and they also commended her for her creativity.

“The most amazing part, is that you can still wear your high school bra!!!” read one response to her post.

“Don’t you DARE get rid of this, it’s a whole LEWK,” another fan wrote.

“You’re Rocking that puff ball bra!! My cats favorite toy so that wouldn’t last too long in my house,” quipped a third commenter.

“When Pride is back on-deck this will be the uniform,” declared a fourth admirer.

