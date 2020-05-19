Brielle Biermann Shows Off Her Tan In A White Bikini

Brielle flashed some skin in a white two-piece in two new photos.

Don’t Be Tardy star Brielle Biermann proudly showed off her bikini body in two new photos posted to her Instagram account this week. The 23-year-old reality star and social media influencer took to social media on May 18 to share two new photos of herself in her two-piece which appeared to show her before and after applying fake tan.

The star stunned in the first photo as she revealed her glowing tan to her 1.3 million followers while she stood in front of a large, full-length mirror.

Brielle, who’s the daughter of former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak-Biermann, snapped the photo with her phone in her left hand as she posed with a bottle of tan in the other.

She had her long, brunette hair down and a full face of makeup as she looked at herself in the mirror.

As for her bikini, Brielle went for an all-white number which perfectly showed off her tan.

It was made up of a square-neck crop-top style top which sat a little low on the chest and featured very thin strings over both shoulders.

Her swim bottoms were the exact same white color and were high-waisted to highlight her slim waist. The briefs covered her bellybutton and were high-cut at the bottom to make her legs look extra look.

She accessorized with a chunky gold bracelet on her left wrist and also showed off her long, manicured nails.

The first shot appeared to be the after photo, as a quick swipe revealed what Brielle looked for before the self-tan session. In that photo, her skin looked slightly paler as she posed with her her hair tied back into a ponytail and a pink headband.

Brielle — who’s no stranger to a bikini photo on social media — stood in the same place for both photos. She showed off an ornate room in her house with large gold wings on the gray wall and a big crystal chandelier to her left.

Plenty of fans shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“Dangggg,” one person said with a fire symbol.

“U look so good,” another comment read.

“That bikini that body,” a third person said. They added several emoji including fire and clapping hands.

Brielle’s latest bikini photo has received more than 45,700 likes in 12 hours.

But this is far from the only time Brielle has treated her followers to a look at her impressive fit and toned body.

It was only last month when the reality star set pulses racing as she posed in a plunging cut-out bikini top in a risque Instagram stories upload.