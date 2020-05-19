Hilde Osland Sizzles In A White Crop Top & Jeans For Sexy Instagram Video

Blond bombshell Hilde Osland tantalized her 3.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling video she opted to share in honor of Norway’s birthday. Hilde didn’t include a geotag on the post to specify her location, but the video clip was filmed in her residence. A few decor items were visible in the background, including her kitchen with the eat-in bar, a pale gray couch, and a decorative piece on the wall with a circular wooden frame.

Hilde showcased her ample assets in a feminine white crop top. The crop top featured ruffled cap sleeves that showed off her toned arms, and the neckline flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The look had buttons in a column all the way down the chest, and the garment stretched over her curvaceous physique. The hem came to just an inch or two below Hilde’s breasts, leaving plenty of her chiselled stomach on display.

She paired the flirty white crop top with some high-waisted light-wash jeans from the company Fit Jeans. In the caption of the post, Hilde promoted a sale that the Norwegian denim company was having. The jeans had a figure-hugging fit and clung to every inch of Hilde’s sculpted curves, and the high-waisted style accentuated her hourglass physique to perfection.

The jeans feature distressed detailing on certain areas, and a huge cut-out on her thighs that exposed some extra skin. Her long blond locks tumbled down her back in soft waves, and were pulled up in a half-up style. Several blond tresses framed her face for a feminine look.

Hilde kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of golden hoop earrings and a delicate necklace to finish off the ensemble. She switched up her pose several times in the short video clip, flaunting her curves from every angle for the camera.

Her followers absolutely loved the smoking-hot clip, and the post racked up over 24,200 views within just 15 minutes. The post also received 227 comments in the same time span from her eager fans.

“Absolutely gorgeous,” one fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

“I always believe that you were made in paradise and that’s why you’re perfect,” another follower added.

“Awesome video and you look very cute and beautiful gorgeous,” one fan commented.

“Hot babe,” a fourth fan said, and included several flame emoji in the comment to emphasize his point.

Whether she’s rocking figure-hugging outfits or figure-baring swimwear, Hilde loves to show off her curves. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a triple update in which she rocked a tie-dye bikini from online retailer Fashion Nova on the beach. The unique look featured a long-sleeved bikini top with a zipper down the front and bottoms that showcased her sculpted rear to perfection.