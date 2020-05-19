Kayla Moody Strikes A Provocative Pose In The Ocean: ‘Make Them Stop And Stare’

On Tuesday, American model Kayla Moody continued her streak of risqué beachside updates with a NSFW Instagram upload that showed her posing provocatively in the ocean. Photographed from behind, the hot military wife bent over to show off her peachy booty, which was perfectly showcased in a skimpy neon-pink bikini. The sizzling blonde appeared to be on her knees, posing in the shallows where the water reached up to her thighs. She spread her legs and shot a tempting gaze at the camera, conveying her seductive attitude in her caption.

“Make them stop and stare,” Kayla wrote on Instagram, adding a flirty touch with a winking-face emoji.

The cheeky caption elicited plenty of response from her fans, who felt compelled to assure the buxom blonde that she turns heads wherever she goes.

“With you that will always happen!! Wow,” wrote one person, who prefaced their comment with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Yuor [sic] definitely a head turner,” read another message, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

Her scanty outfit certainly helped keep all of the attention on her killer curves, as Kayla rocked an insanely high-cut thong that completely bared her hips. The minuscule bikini bottoms had thin side straps that sat high on her hip bones, emphasizing her flat tummy and tiny waist. While the photo spotlighted her toned thighs and rear end, it was captured from a mid-profile angle that also offered a great view of her trim midriff and busty assets.

The Internet vixen paired her thong with a racy white top, opting to go braless for the shot. The item was outrageously deep-cut on the sides, barely censoring her nipple and flashing some major sideboob. The soaked top clung to her back but was a loose fit in the front, hanging low on her midsection. Kayla crimpled the wet fabric in her hand, making water drip from her top. Frothy waves crashed all around her, making it seem like the ocean was covered in foam.

The gorgeous model gave off sultry vibes as she parted her lips and arched her back. She appeared to be wearing a satin pink lipstick that matched her bikini. Her long, golden tresses looked tousled and wet, sticking to her cheeks as they framed her face. Her hair brushed down her back and over her arm in an unruly fashion, adding to the wild, untamed aesthetic of the shot.

Kayla credited photographer Carolina Model Project for the steamy photo, tagging their Instagram profile in her caption. The upload made a strong impression on her followers, amassing close to 8,150 likes and 216 in a little over one hour of going live.

“How can someone not stare even if they dont [sic] stop. u r irresistable [sic]…” one fan struggled to express their admiration.

“Stopped in my tracks,” confessed another person, conveying their adoration with a heart-eyes, heart, and lovestruck emoji.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kayla offered a front view of her saucy beach outfit in a NSFW video shared on Sunday, wherein she got drenched splashing around in the ocean.