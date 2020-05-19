Victoria Villarroel Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Blue Lingerie

Victoria Villarroel took to Instagram on Monday, May 18, to share a brand-new photo with her 1.2 million followers. In this latest update, the 28-year-old model showcased her incredibly toned physique in a sheer lingerie set.

In the post, Victoria was photographed from the side, leaning on a white door with her knees bent. She placed her hands on her sides as she looked straight into what seemed like a glass window. She had a serious expression on her face and did not look bothered by the bright sunshine. Some parts of her tanned expression glowed under the bright sunlight.

The new update showed Victoria in a sexy blue bra-and-panty combo. The bra featured triangle-style cups made of sheer material and adorned with lace hem. It had a plunging neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. Her buxom curves were visible from underneath the transparent undergarment, which delighted many viewers. The tiny straps clung to her lean shoulders, accentuating her arms.

She sported the pair of matching undies. Like the top, the undergarment was made of the same sheer and lace fabric. The soft waistband hugged her slender waist and highlighted her curvy hips. The high-cut legs feature elongate her toned legs.

Victoria left her black hair down and styled in sleek, straight strands. She enhanced her beauty with minimal makeup. She appeared to wear a light foundation, darkened eyebrows, a hint of blush, and lip gloss. She added a few accessories to her barely-there look, including a thin gold bracelet and several rings. It was unknown whether she had earrings on as her hair covered her ears from view.

In the caption, the Venezuelan model revealed to her fans that her scanty intimates were from Rihanna’s Savage x Fenty line. She tagged the brand in both the post and the photo.

In less than a day of being live on her page, the recent social media share garnered more than 174,000 likes and 800-plus comments. A lot of her avid fans flocked to the comments section to shower her with gushing messages. Some of her celebrity friends, such as Kylie Jenner and Stassie Karanikolaou, also wrote compliments under the post. Countless others couldn’t find the words to express their feelings about the picture. Instead, they dropped a trail of emoji.

“It’s barely the afternoon, and you got me out here feeling all kinds of ways,” an admirer commented.

“OKAY, but this is fire,” gushed another Instagram follower.

“Blue looks good on you. I think Venezuelans do it better,” wrote a third social media fan.

“So stunning, and this color suits you very much. Your beauty makes me speechless,” added a fourth fan.