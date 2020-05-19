Why Wendy Williams Is ‘Taking Some Time Off’ From Her Talk Show After Filming Remote Episodes

Wendy is taking a hiatus from filming new episodes of 'The Wendy Williams Show' at home.

Wendy Williams is one of the talk show hosts who has been able to continue on with their show amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — but that’s all about to change. The star had been inviting fans into her New York City apartment to film new episodes of The Wendy Williams Show over the past few weeks, but it was announced on Monday (May 18) that she will now be “taking some time off” due to her battle with Graves’ disease.

The 55-year-old talk show host has been experiencing symptoms of the illness and will now take an as yet unspecified amount of time off from filming the show from her home, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“Recently, Wendy has been dealing with symptoms from her Graves’ disease, which is causing fatigue. In consultation with her doctor, and as a precautionary measure, she will be taking some time off as she continues to receive treatment,” a statement issued to the site from Wendy’s rep read.

The rep didn’t explicitly reveal when Wendy will be back to film more remote episodes of the series, but did confirm that this is not the end of the modified version of the talk show, referred to as Wendy@Home.

“We look forward to welcoming Wendy back soon and continuing the Wendy@Home shows. More updates on a return date will follow,” the statement added.

The message was also shared to Wendy’s Instagram account, where many fans flooded the comments section with get well messages for the star while they also expressed concern for health.

“We love you wendy!” one person commented with three red heart symbols.

“We’ll miss you but health comes first! Get better soon!!” another person said.

“Take care Wendy. Prayers and good vibes,” a third comment read.

Wendy began filming episodes of her show at home back in April after production on the series, which usually shoots daily in front of a live studio audience in New York City, was shut down due to coronavirus concerns.

The star has been very open with fans about her battle with Graves’ disease ever since she announced that she was suffering from the immune system disorder back in 2018. In February of that year, she took three weeks off from filming her talk show to get some rest.

The hiatus announcement came shortly after Wendy very publicly revealed last month that she was dating and looking to get married again following her divorce Kevin Hunter last year after she confirmed reports that he had been unfaithful during their 22-year marriage.