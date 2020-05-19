Michael Phelps On His Current Mental State, ‘This Is The Most Overwhelmed I’ve Ever Felt’

Olympian Michael Phelps opened up to ESPN on Monday about the mental health struggles he is facing during the pandemic. The successful swimmer discussed his current mental state, why he is coming forward now, as well as what he is doing to cope.

Clive Rose / Getty Images

“The pandemic has been a challenge I never expected.”

Phelps has been very open about his mental health struggles. He famously admitted before the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016 that he was seeking help. He admits it “wasn’t easy” to announce that publicly but afterward felt as though “opening up took a huge weight off my back.”

Even though the swimmer has sought help, the issue will never go away. Phelps continued to state that while being cured would be a great ending to his story, unfortunately, it just doesn’t work that way.

“You have good days and bad. But there’s never a finish line.”

These days in isolation have been challenging for the olympian. He misses traveling, competing, and interacting with others. Phelps stated that his head is filled with many questions as to when and how the pandemic will end as well as concerns over how to keep his family safe. He admitted that his feelings are all over the place. The emotions bubble up and cause him to be “always on edge” and “defensive.” Phelps acknowledged that he is “triggered so easily.”

To cope, Phelps has been trying his best to maintain a routine. The swimmer wakes up and works out for at least 90 minutes. It has been a challenge at times to get the motivation to do it, but the swimmer knows it’s crucial for both his physical and mental state.

“If I miss a day, it’s a disaster.”

Besides working out, the swimmer insists that journaling has helped him. He places notes all over the house so he can write down his feelings. Phelps knows that talking to his wife about his mental state helps him tremendously. When things get out of control, he gives himself a “timeout,” where he retreats to another space in the house and reframes his thoughts in quiet.

Phelps is opening up now to hold himself accountable. He further hopes that sharing his experience will help others. He understands that many others are struggling in similar ways.

“It doesn’t matter what you went through, where you’ve come from or what you want to be. Nothing can hold you back.”