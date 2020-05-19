John Stamos Thanks ‘General Hospital’ For His Career: ‘I’d Still Be Flipping Burgers At My Dad’s Burger Joint’

The actor got his acting break on the ABC soap nearly 40 years ago, but he didn't quit the family business right away.

John Stamos says he owes his career to General Hospital.

In posts to Twitter and Instagram, the actor, 56, paid tribute to his roots on the long-running ABC soap. Stamos shared a promo for the upcoming ABC special, The Story of Soaps, as he noted that without General Hospital he would “still be flipping burgers” at his father’s hamburger restaurant.

Stamos credited the show and everyone he worked with for teaching him “so much” in the early days of his acting career.

Fans know that Stamos got his big acting break when he scored a role as troubled teen Blackie Parrish on General Hospital, from 1982 to 1984. He earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for his role on the ABC soap before heading to primetime TV where he enjoyed a long run on Full House as Jesse Katsopolis from 1987 to 1995.

Without @GeneralHospital I'd still be flipping burgers at my dad's burger joint. I am eternally grateful to GH and all the folks I learned so much from on that show. Check out this really cool special tomorrow night #StoryofSoaps May 19 at 8|7c on ABC. #BlackieParish pic.twitter.com/DDgGkb4yP9 — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) May 18, 2020

In comments to Stamos’ Instagram post, fans recalled his popular soap opera character, with some saying they’d love to see Blackie return to General Hospital to shake things up in Port Charles.

“I watched General Hospital mostly because of you and [Rick Springfield],” one fan wrote.”Those were the days!”

“Blackie Parrish was all over my bedroom walls!!!” another added.

“You’ve come a long way John!!” wrote another. “You’re amazing!! Keep being the great and talented person we all know you are.”

Stamos has a long list of acting credits on his resume (Jake in Progress, ER, Glee, Grandfathered, Scream Queens, Fuller House, and You, just to name a few), and he’s an honorary Beach Boy, but his first job was working for his father, Bill Stamos. The Stamos patriarch owned a chain of fast food restaurants in California, and John’s first job as a young teen was flipping burgers for the family business.

Stamos told Orange Coast magazine that his dad made him continue working at the restaurant even after he as cast on General Hospital.

“I was working [in Hollywood] during the week, but my dad wouldn’t let me quit the restaurant,” Stamos said. “To my dad, it was about discipline and not knowing how long the acting would last. We didn’t realize how big General Hospital was. So I would still go to work on Sundays and kids were coming to the restaurant for autographs and pictures.”

While Stamos learned a lot about acting while working on the General Hospital set, he credited his dad for his work ethic.

Stamos said his father taught him to be disciplined and to always arrive early to work early and be well-prepared. The Emmy-nominated actor also said his dad taught him to treat the janitor the same way he would treat a producer.